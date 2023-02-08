International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230208/live-updates-death-toll-from-quakes-in-turkey-and-syria-exceeds-7000-1107062119.html
LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Quakes in Turkey and Syria Exceeds 7,000
LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Quakes in Turkey and Syria Exceeds 7,000
On January 6, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, rattled parts of Turkey and Syria.
2023-02-08T04:40+0000
2023-02-08T04:40+0000
world
turkey
syria
earthquake rocks turkey and syria
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107004672_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2f0ccf679ff2210cfca0d9a7ed4b170f.jpg
turkey
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107004672_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30c04b52fe798e1a4d0e3cf2b557f4b7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
deadly earthquake, earthquake struck southeastern turkey and northern syria, 2023 turkey–syria earthquakes, syria earthquake, earthquake turkey, earthquake turkey map, earthquake turkey istanbul, earthquake in turkey 2023, earthquake turkey today istanbul, turkey earthquake ankara
deadly earthquake, earthquake struck southeastern turkey and northern syria, 2023 turkey–syria earthquakes, syria earthquake, earthquake turkey, earthquake turkey map, earthquake turkey istanbul, earthquake in turkey 2023, earthquake turkey today istanbul, turkey earthquake ankara
Разрушения после землетрясения в сирийском Азмарине - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Quakes in Turkey and Syria Exceeds 7,000

04:40 GMT 08.02.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
On 6 February, south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria were rocked by a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, several powerful aftershocks and then another earthquake causing unimaginable devastation.
The earthquake toppled thousands of buildings and has left more than 7,000 dead in both countries. The death toll is expected to climb as more bodies are recovered from the rubble.
Many international organizations and world leaders have offered assistance to the Turkish and Syrian authorities to deal with the consequences of the disaster.
Turkey says it was the most powerful earthquake recorded in the country since 1939. It was followed by more than 78 aftershocks and a second quake of 7.5 magnitude.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:49 GMT 08.02.2023
Footage From City of Elbistan in Turkey's Province of Kahramanmarash
05:48 GMT 08.02.2023
UNESCO Says Its Experts to Assess Damage to Affected Heritage Sites in Syria, Turkey
UNESCO will invite its experts to assess the damage caused to the historical fortress of Gaziantep in Turkey and the citadel of Aleppo in Syria as a result of the earthquake, the organization's spokesman, Thomas Mallard, told RIA Novosti.

The historic Gaziantep Castle in Turkey and the Aleppo citadel in Syria, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites, were hit by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Monday morning.

"UNESCO will engage its experts, together with its partners, such as ICOMOS [International Council on Monuments and Sites] to compile an accurate damage assessment in order to quickly protect and stabilize these sites," Mallard said.

UNESCO is particularly concerned about the state of the Syrian city of Aleppo after the earthquake, as the citadel there has significant damage.

"The organization has carried out with its partners an initial assessment of heritage damage. In Syria, UNESCO is particularly concerned about the condition of the ancient city of Aleppo, which is on the List of World Heritage and is under threat. Significant damage is observed in the citadel," Mallard added.

He noted that the western tower in the old part of the city had collapsed and there were several buildings whose structures had been damaged and weakened.
05:30 GMT 08.02.2023
Kim Jong-un Sends Condolences to Syrian President Over Earthquake: Foreign Ministry
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent condolences to Syrian President Bashar Assad in connection with the damage and casualties from the earthquake that hit the country earlier in the week, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"In the message, the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, on behalf of the DPRK government and people and on his own behalf, expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the president and, through him, to the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic and the inhabitants in the afflicted areas upon the news that heavy casualties and material losses were caused by a strong earthquake in the northwestern part of Syria," the ministry said.
The North Korean leader also expressed confidence that under the leadership of Assad, the Syrian government and people would repair the damage from the earthquake as soon as possible, and the lives of the affected people would stabilize, the ministry added.
So far, there are no reports on whether Kim sent a message of condolence to Turkey, which suffered more damage from the earthquake.
04:52 GMT 08.02.2023
People in Diyarbakır Had to Spend Night in Schools, Gyms, Bridal Salons and City Parks
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала