LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Quakes in Turkey and Syria Exceeds 7,000

Kim Jong-un Sends Condolences to Syrian President Over Earthquake: Foreign Ministry

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent condolences to Syrian President Bashar Assad in connection with the damage and casualties from the earthquake that hit the country earlier in the week, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the message, the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, on behalf of the DPRK government and people and on his own behalf, expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the president and, through him, to the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic and the inhabitants in the afflicted areas upon the news that heavy casualties and material losses were caused by a strong earthquake in the northwestern part of Syria," the ministry said.

The North Korean leader also expressed confidence that under the leadership of Assad, the Syrian government and people would repair the damage from the earthquake as soon as possible, and the lives of the affected people would stabilize, the ministry added.

So far, there are no reports on whether Kim sent a message of condolence to Turkey, which suffered more damage from the earthquake.