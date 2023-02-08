https://sputniknews.com/20230208/sanctions-theft-pressure-west-refuses-to-stop-tormenting-syrians-despite-quake--war-damage-1107080946.html

Sanctions, Theft, Pressure: West Refuses to Stop Tormenting Syrians Despite Quake & War Damage

On February 6, northern Syria was hit by a series of earthquakes reaching 7.8 on the Richter scale. The natural disaster killed over 2,000 Syrians and injured many more, amplifying the sufferings of the war-torn nation which has also borne a heavy burden of Western sanctions for years.

"This is going to just be more pain for the Syrian people, as I witnessed in Syria - many of the towns in Syria are still not rebuilt after the war. Many of the towns you'll go through you just see devastation, buildings that have crumbled, debris that hadn't even been taken away," Dan Kovalik, an adjunct professor of international human rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law told Sputnik.In the aftermath of the natural disaster, the Biden administration expressed its "deepest condolences" to the Syrians, but ruled out lifting the 2019 Caesar Act, a set of punitive measures suffocating the Arab Republic's economy. The sanctions package adopted by the Trump administration in 2019 blocked imports of essential goods like food, energy, and basic medical supplies and equipment to the country.To complicate matters further, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and their Western patrons are continuing their illegal occupation of Syria's oil fields, thus crippling the economy even further. The US and its NATO allies claim that the measures are aimed at punishing the legitimately elected government of Bashar al-Assad, whom Western governments and their proxies have been failing to topple for the past 12 years. Syria is one of the most heavily sanctioned nations in the world, with over 2,600 sanctions currently in place against the country by the US and its allies.Kovalik recollected that when he visited the Syrian Arab Republic, "people have about two hours of energy a day," which is still the case there. He emphasized that with that little energy, there's no way to make the materials necessary to rebuild.Speaking to Sputnik in October 2020, Dr. Ibrahim Alloush, economist and lecturer at the University of Damascus, noted that the US had been methodically ruining the Syrian economy for decades. He pointed out that Washington adhered to this ploy in the late 1970s, with a gradual tightening of sanctions on Syria over the decades. The US' illicit occupation of the country has led to severe energy shortages. Oil and gas are especially important, being used in sectors such as transportation, generating electricity, manufacturing, agriculture, etc.In addition, as a food crisis was unfolding last year, the US stepped up smuggling Syrian wheat from illegally occupied regions. Prior to the civil war, Syria had been the only Arab country that was self-sufficient in wheat and had a surplus to export, as Basma Qaddour, a Syrian journalist and co-author of "Voices from Syria," told Sputnik in May 2022. According to her, the US-backed SDF have grabbed and sold Syrian grain over the past years in coordination with the US military. What's more, US-led coalition forces burnt Syrian crops in order to raise the commodity’s purchasing price and force farmers into selling grain, according to her.Washington Deprives Syrians of Aid & ChoiceWashington made it clear that it would not provide humanitarian aid to Damascus in the wake of the quakes, but would be working with "NGO partners on the ground," not elaborating on who these "partners on the ground" are exactly and when precisely the much-needed help would arrive.Meanwhile, many states have not extended their helping hand to the Arab Republic so far, either, as they are afraid of sanctions, according to Elijah Magnier, veteran war correspondent."Only a few countries, six or seven countries like Russia, China, Iran, Iraq, Algeria, Tunisia and the Emirates, rushed to help Syria," Magnier told Sputnik. "The problem is all the other countries feel afraid of the American sanctions because they were told that any flight that landed in Damascus means a violation of the US and EU sanctions."Western countries have so far failed to provide aid not only to Syrians living in the areas controlled by the government, but also to those under the control of jihadists and Syrian rebels, according to the war correspondent.Furthermore, the Syrian government is not able to help refugees living in the US-controlled al-Tanf zone, according to him.The West's Syria strategy and attitude to the population of the Middle Eastern country is mind-boggling, according to the veteran war correspondent. It's unclear what the exact goals the US and its NATO allies want to reach in the Middle East are, given that their sanctions policy has failed a myriad of times, he noted, adding that it has not worked when it comes to Iran, nor has it worked in Russia."The sanctions against Iran have not changed anything in 43 years since 1979, and the sanctions against Syria since 2019 will not change anything," he remarked.The US doctrine in a nutshell is to break the population's legs and arms to force them into turning against their rulers, the correspondent noted. However, it does not work like that.

