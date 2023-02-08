https://sputniknews.com/20230208/bidens-state-of-the-union-whats-changed-1107055939.html

Biden's State of the Union: What's Changed?

Biden's State of the Union: What's Changed?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including Joe... 08.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-08T01:07+0000

2023-02-08T01:07+0000

2023-02-08T09:12+0000

fault lines

leonard peltier

joe biden

earthquake

turkey

syria

radio

annual state of the nation address

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107055581_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_70ec5e139beae4a945569a119160b01c.png

Biden's State of the Union: What's Changed? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including Joe Biden’s upcoming State of the Union speech.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMichael Kuzma - Attorney & Member of Leonard Peltier’s Legal TeamIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss the ongoing tragedy in Turkey and Syria after the deadly earthquakes that shook the two nations a few days ago and how the economic sanctions of the West are hindering the recovery efforts.In the second hour, the Fault Lines team previewed Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech at the US Congress with guest Steve Gil.In the last hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Michael Kuzma, a lawyer and previous counsel of indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, for the latter’s plea for clemency.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

turkey

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

leonard peltier, joe biden, earthquake, turkey, syria, аудио, radio, annual state of the nation address