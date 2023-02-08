https://sputniknews.com/20230208/bidens-state-of-the-union-whats-changed-1107055939.html
Biden's State of the Union: What's Changed?
Biden's State of the Union: What's Changed?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including Joe Biden’s upcoming State of the Union speech.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMichael Kuzma - Attorney & Member of Leonard Peltier's Legal TeamIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss the ongoing tragedy in Turkey and Syria after the deadly earthquakes that shook the two nations a few days ago and how the economic sanctions of the West are hindering the recovery efforts.In the second hour, the Fault Lines team previewed Joe Biden's State of the Union speech at the US Congress with guest Steve Gil.In the last hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Michael Kuzma, a lawyer and previous counsel of indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, for the latter's plea for clemency.
Biden's State of the Union: What's Changed?
01:07 GMT 08.02.2023 (Updated: 09:12 GMT 08.02.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including Joe Biden’s upcoming State of the Union speech.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Michael Kuzma - Attorney & Member of Leonard Peltier’s Legal Team
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss the ongoing tragedy in Turkey and Syria after the deadly earthquakes that shook the two nations a few days ago and how the economic sanctions of the West are hindering the recovery efforts.
In the second hour, the Fault Lines team previewed Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech at the US Congress with guest Steve Gil.
In the last hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Michael Kuzma, a lawyer and previous counsel of indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, for the latter’s plea for clemency.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.