International
WATCH LIVE: Aftermath of Deadly Earthquakes in Syria's Aleppo
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230208/aftermath-of-deadly-earthquakes-in-syrias-aleppo-1107065460.html
Aftermath of Deadly Earthquakes in Syria's Aleppo
Aftermath of Deadly Earthquakes in Syria's Aleppo
On Monday, a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria
2023-02-08T08:05+0000
2023-02-08T08:05+0000
world
earthquake rocks turkey and syria
turkey
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107032680_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4a1befd534051a5059c17546453523f5.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Syria's second-largest city Aleppo which is struggling with the aftermath of the powerful earthquakes that shook south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 7,000 and leaving more than 20,000 injured - although these numbers are expected to rise.The epicenter of the quake was in the Pazarcik district of Turkey's Kahramanmaras province. Tremors were also recorded in Lebanon, Cyprus, Greece, and Israel, and as far north as Greenland.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
turkey
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Aftermarth of Deadly Earthquakes in Syria's Aleppo
Aftermarth of Deadly Earthquakes in Syria's Aleppo
2023-02-08T08:05+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107032680_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67631f7b26b555f042a3b9dad4568f65.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
deadly earthquake, earthquake struck southeastern turkey and northern syria, 2023 turkey–syria earthquakes, syria earthquake, earthquake turkey, earthquake turkey map, earthquake turkey istanbul, earthquake in turkey 2023, earthquake turkey today istanbul, turkey earthquake ankara
deadly earthquake, earthquake struck southeastern turkey and northern syria, 2023 turkey–syria earthquakes, syria earthquake, earthquake turkey, earthquake turkey map, earthquake turkey istanbul, earthquake in turkey 2023, earthquake turkey today istanbul, turkey earthquake ankara

Aftermath of Deadly Earthquakes in Syria's Aleppo

08:05 GMT 08.02.2023
© AP Photo / Omar SanadikiSyrian Civil Defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings, in Aleppo, Syria, Monday, February 6, 2023.
Syrian Civil Defense workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings, in Aleppo, Syria, Monday, February 6, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2023
© AP Photo / Omar Sanadiki
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
On Monday, a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria, with another earthquake occurring several hours later.
Sputnik comes live from Syria's second-largest city Aleppo which is struggling with the aftermath of the powerful earthquakes that shook south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 7,000 and leaving more than 20,000 injured - although these numbers are expected to rise.
The epicenter of the quake was in the Pazarcik district of Turkey's Kahramanmaras province.
Tremors were also recorded in Lebanon, Cyprus, Greece, and Israel, and as far north as Greenland.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала