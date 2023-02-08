https://sputniknews.com/20230208/aftermath-of-deadly-earthquakes-in-syrias-aleppo-1107065460.html
Aftermath of Deadly Earthquakes in Syria's Aleppo
Aftermath of Deadly Earthquakes in Syria's Aleppo
On Monday, a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria
2023-02-08T08:05+0000
2023-02-08T08:05+0000
2023-02-08T08:05+0000
world
earthquake rocks turkey and syria
turkey
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107032680_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4a1befd534051a5059c17546453523f5.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Syria's second-largest city Aleppo which is struggling with the aftermath of the powerful earthquakes that shook south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 7,000 and leaving more than 20,000 injured - although these numbers are expected to rise.The epicenter of the quake was in the Pazarcik district of Turkey's Kahramanmaras province. Tremors were also recorded in Lebanon, Cyprus, Greece, and Israel, and as far north as Greenland.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
turkey
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107032680_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67631f7b26b555f042a3b9dad4568f65.jpg
Aftermarth of Deadly Earthquakes in Syria's Aleppo
Aftermarth of Deadly Earthquakes in Syria's Aleppo
2023-02-08T08:05+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
deadly earthquake, earthquake struck southeastern turkey and northern syria, 2023 turkey–syria earthquakes, syria earthquake, earthquake turkey, earthquake turkey map, earthquake turkey istanbul, earthquake in turkey 2023, earthquake turkey today istanbul, turkey earthquake ankara
deadly earthquake, earthquake struck southeastern turkey and northern syria, 2023 turkey–syria earthquakes, syria earthquake, earthquake turkey, earthquake turkey map, earthquake turkey istanbul, earthquake in turkey 2023, earthquake turkey today istanbul, turkey earthquake ankara
Aftermath of Deadly Earthquakes in Syria's Aleppo
On Monday, a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria, with another earthquake occurring several hours later.
Sputnik comes live from Syria's second-largest city Aleppo which is struggling with the aftermath of the powerful earthquakes that shook south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 7,000 and leaving more than 20,000 injured - although these numbers are expected to rise.
The epicenter of the quake was in the Pazarcik district of Turkey's Kahramanmaras province.
Tremors were also recorded in Lebanon, Cyprus, Greece, and Israel, and as far north as Greenland.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!