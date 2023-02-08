https://sputniknews.com/20230208/aftermath-of-deadly-earthquakes-in-syrias-aleppo-1107065460.html

Aftermath of Deadly Earthquakes in Syria's Aleppo

On Monday, a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria

Sputnik comes live from Syria's second-largest city Aleppo which is struggling with the aftermath of the powerful earthquakes that shook south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 7,000 and leaving more than 20,000 injured - although these numbers are expected to rise.The epicenter of the quake was in the Pazarcik district of Turkey's Kahramanmaras province. Tremors were also recorded in Lebanon, Cyprus, Greece, and Israel, and as far north as Greenland.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

