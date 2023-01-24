LIVE UPDATES: Poland Requests Permission From Germany to Supply Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine

Since mid-fall 2022, Russia has been conducting high-precision strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure to prevent further terrorist attacks by Ukraine's security services, such as the attack on the Crimean bridge.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
The United States and western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, disagreements have begun to emerge between the US and its allies in Western Europe over the types and numbers of weapons to be supplied to Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!