French Politician Outraged by €500mln Transfer to Ukraine

The leader of the French movement "Patriots" Florian Philippot, said that Paris is going to give Ukraine 100mln euros, while France itself faces financial difficulties.

"Ursula decided to send additional 500mln euros to Zelensky. France's contribution is 100mln! But we have no money for pensions or hospitals," said politician.

The politician referred to media reports quoting sources in diplomatic circles who said that the transfer of 500mln euros to Ukraine had been agreed upon.

Philippot has previously criticized Western countries for financial support to Ukraine and the supply of military equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which is prolonging the conflict in the Eastern European country. At the same time, the politician called for lifting the EU's anti-Russian sanctions. He called Brussels' decisions in the energy sector "insane" and the restrictive measures "stupid".