On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Poland Requests Permission From Germany to Supply Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Poland Requests Permission From Germany to Supply Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
nato
us
donbass
eu
sanctions
LIVE UPDATES: Poland Requests Permission From Germany to Supply Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine

08:49 GMT 24.01.2023 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 24.01.2023)
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
Since mid-fall 2022, Russia has been conducting high-precision strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure to prevent further terrorist attacks by Ukraine's security services, such as the attack on the Crimean bridge.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
The United States and western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, disagreements have begun to emerge between the US and its allies in Western Europe over the types and numbers of weapons to be supplied to Ukraine.
10:42 GMT 24.01.2023
Stoltenberg Confident NATO Will Reach Consensus on Ukraine Tanks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO member-states will soon find a solution to the alliance' split on whether or not to send tanks to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We discussed the issue of battle tanks consultations among allies. Will continue, and I am confident that we will have a solution soon," Stoltenberg said during a press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin.

Discordant opinions emerged among NATO countries this month about sending battle tanks to Ukraine in connection with the latest developments on the front line in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The main snag was Germany's reluctance to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev.

On January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda, during his visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lvov, said his country would hand over a batch of German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of an international coalition. In addition, last week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw could transfer its Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Germany's consent.

Morawiecki’s statement caused discontent in Germany since third countries are not allowed to send Leopard tanks without Berlin lifting export restrictions.

On Sunday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Berlin would lift export restrictions on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine for third countries if any such requests were made. On Tuesday, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Warsaw had requested permission from Germany to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
10:25 GMT 24.01.2023
French Politician Outraged by €500mln Transfer to Ukraine
The leader of the French movement "Patriots" Florian Philippot, said that Paris is going to give Ukraine 100mln euros, while France itself faces financial difficulties.
"Ursula decided to send additional 500mln euros to Zelensky. France's contribution is 100mln! But we have no money for pensions or hospitals," said politician.
The politician referred to media reports quoting sources in diplomatic circles who said that the transfer of 500mln euros to Ukraine had been agreed upon.
Philippot has previously criticized Western countries for financial support to Ukraine and the supply of military equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which is prolonging the conflict in the Eastern European country. At the same time, the politician called for lifting the EU's anti-Russian sanctions. He called Brussels' decisions in the energy sector "insane" and the restrictive measures "stupid".
09:54 GMT 24.01.2023
Belarus President Says Minsk Was Offered to Conclude Non-Aggression Pact With Ukraine
West has offered Minsk to conclude a non-aggression pact so that Belarusian troops do not move to Ukraine, Belarus President Alexandr Lukashenko said on Tuesday.
The head of state noted that the West has not abandoned its plans for Belarus, and continue to prepare militants and extremists in Ukraine.
"I don't know what's in there for Ukrainians. On the one hand, they ask us not to go to war with Ukraine, not to move our troops there. They offer to sign a non-aggression pact. And on the other hand, they are preparing this rattling mixture and arming them. Poland, Lithuania are nuts. Why do they need it? It is not clear. That is why we are forced to react harshly," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belarus state news agency.
09:43 GMT 24.01.2023
Poland Requests Permission From Germany to Supply Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine
Polish National Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on Tuesday that Polish authorities have officially asked the German government for permission to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
"Germany has already received our request to consent to the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine," he wrote, adding "I also urge the German side to join the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. This is our common cause because it is about the security of all of Europe."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Germany is coordinating with its allies on the issue of supplying tanks to Ukraine. On 20 January, following discussions at the American Ramstein airbase in Germany, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the participants had not yet made a decision on supplying German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw would form an alternative coalition of countries ready to supply tanks to Ukraine if Germany does not agree to transfer the vehicles. Morawiecki also added that Poland had already decided to supply Ukraine with a tank company of up to 14 vehicles and would act at its own discretion regardless of Berlin's position.
09:39 GMT 24.01.2023
West Offered Minsk to Keep Belarusian Troops Far From Ukraine Border, Belarus President States
West has offered Minsk to conclude a non-aggression pact so that Belarusian troops do not move to Ukraine, Belarus President Alexandr Lukashenko said on Tuesday.
The head of state noted that the West has not abandoned its plans for Belarus, and continue to prepare militants and extremists in Ukraine.
"I don't know why Ukrainians do it. On the one hand, they ask us not to go to war with Ukraine, not to move our troops there. They offer to sign a non-aggression pact. And on the other hand, they are preparing this rattling mixture and arming them. Poland, Lithuania are nuts. Why do they need it? It is not clear. That is why we are forced to react harshly," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belarus state news agency.
09:18 GMT 24.01.2023
Nine Civilians Wounded in DPR Within Day
Nine civilians were wounded over the past 24 hours in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces, the republic's territorial defense headquarter reported on Tuesday.
"Over the past 24 hours, from 08:00 January 23 to 08:00 January 24, nine civilians were wounded as a result of shelling by Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," said headquarter.
09:03 GMT 24.01.2023
German Economy Will Lack $190Bln in 2023 Becase of Ukraine Conflict, German Economic Institute Says
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
World
Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln, 4.5% of GDP in 2023, Study Says
04:34 GMT
08:58 GMT 24.01.2023
NATO Shouldn't Become Party to Ukraine Conflict, German MoD Says
BERLIN (Sputnik) - NATO should not become a party to the conflict in Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday.
"The principle still applies today: NATO should not become a party to the war," Pistorius said at a joint press conference following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
At the same time, Pistorius noted that Germany provides substantial aid to Ukraine, stressing that Berlin is among the leading countries in terms of the assistance provided.
NATO Secretary General expressed confidence that Western countries would soon reach an agreement on the supply of tanks to Ukraine
08:50 GMT 24.01.2023
US Media Offer Options for Sending Abrams Tanks Apart From Ukraine
A US Army soldier signals the way to a M1A2 Abrams battle tank that will be used for military exercises by the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, at the Baltic Container Terminal in Gdynia on December 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Americas
US Media Gives Thoughts on Where Abrams Tanks Should Be Delivered Instead of Ukraine
06:09 GMT
