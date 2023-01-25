https://sputniknews.com/20230125/russias-ambassador-antonov-us-abrams-tanks-delivered-to-ukraine-will-be-destroyed-1106670865.html

Russia's Ambassador Antonov: US Abrams Tanks Delivered to Ukraine Will Be Destroyed

Russia's Ambassador Antonov: US Abrams Tanks Delivered to Ukraine Will Be Destroyed

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday that the US delivery of M1 Abrams tanks will become another "blatant provocation" against Russia and warned the Russian military would destroy the equipment.

2023-01-25T03:36+0000

2023-01-25T03:36+0000

2023-01-25T03:43+0000

world

anatoly antonov

m1a2 abrams

ukraine

us military aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107952/27/1079522725_0:174:3023:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_55b5c284e7da8fd5d2ee4efda115d009.jpg

US media reported earlier on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden is set to announce the delivery of 30-50 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as soon as Wednesday. "If a decision to transfer to Kiev M1 Abrams is made, American tanks without any doubt will be destroyed as all other samples of NATO military equipment," Antonov said, as quoted by the embassy on Telegram. The ambassador added that the US "is deliberately trying to inflict strategic defeat" on Russia and "gives 'green light' to use of American assistance for attacks on the Crimea." Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

https://sputniknews.com/20230124/what-is-the-m1-abrams-main-battle-tank-biden-wants-to-send-to-ukraine-1106666570.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, us military aid, abrams tanks