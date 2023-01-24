https://sputniknews.com/20230124/scholz-decided-to-send-leopard-2a6-tanks-to-kiev-german-media-reports-1106663077.html
Scholz Decided to Send Leopard 2A6 Tanks to Kiev, German Media Reports
Scholz Decided to Send Leopard 2A6 Tanks to Kiev, German Media Reports
After months of debate, Chancellor Scholz decided to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine.
According to the publication, these tanks are now in service with the Bundeswehr.

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German government decided to send a company of Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, German media reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
According to the publication, these tanks are now in service with the Bundeswehr.