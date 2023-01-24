International
BREAKING: Scholz Decided to Send Leopard 2A6 Tanks to Kiev, German Media Reports
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
After months of debate, Chancellor Scholz decided to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine.
According to the publication, these tanks are now in service with the Bundeswehr.
17:41 GMT 24.01.2023 (Updated: 17:57 GMT 24.01.2023)
© AFP 2023 / Christof STACHE
An Austrian soldier arrives with a tank type 'Leopard' prior the friendship shooting of several nations during the exercise 'Strong Europe Tank Challenge 2017' at the exercise area in Grafenwoehr, near Eschenbach, southern Germany, on May 12, 2017
© AFP 2023 / Christof STACHE
