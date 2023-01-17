US Struggling to Revive Military-to-Military Dialogue With China, Report Claims

International
The United States is struggling to resume military-to-military dialogue with China months after the meeting between heads of state Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, American media reported on Tuesday.
Beijing has dismissed attempts by the US Defense Department to engage on security issues critical to avoiding a possible crisis between the United States and China, the report said, citing a senior US defense official. Engagement between the two countries came to a halt following a visit in August by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan despite protests by Beijing. In November, Biden and Xi met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia and discussed the situation concerning the Taiwan Strait. Later in November, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe in Cambodia to discuss the US-China defense relationship, regional and global security issues. Austin emphasized the need for open lines of communication between the United States and China. However, Beijing has since declined Washington’s attempts to develop a regular communications channel for defense issues, the report said. The Chinese military has also acted more recklessly toward US forces in the South China Sea since the relationship broke down, the report added. Nevertheless, the two countries maintain diplomatic contacts and are organizing a visit to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to media reports on Tuesday.
