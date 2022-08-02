https://sputniknews.com/20220802/chinese-army-begins-military-exercises-in-south-china-sea-amid-escalation-over-taiwan-1098019288.html

Chinese Army Begins Military Exercises in South China Sea Amid Escalation Over Taiwan

Chinese Army Begins Military Exercises in South China Sea Amid Escalation Over Taiwan

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is starting military exercises in the South China Sea on Tuesday amid regional escalation over a... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-02T05:59+0000

2022-08-02T05:59+0000

2022-08-02T05:59+0000

asia & pacific

south china sea

china

taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104546/71/1045467128_0:0:4500:2532_1920x0_80_0_0_568ba5d3236384daf75caca55a1539a0.jpg

The China Maritime Safety Administration announced that military exercises will be held in the area of ​​the South China Sea, the coordinates of which are indicated on the agency's website, from August 2 until the end of August 6 local time, in connection with which the entry of all ships into the area will be prohibited.Details about which types of troops will take part in the drills and what maneuvers are planned were not specified.The drills come amid rising tensions as reports suggest that an American delegation led by Nancy Pelosi may travel to Taipei during their Asia trip.China has always been against any contact between Taiwan representatives and high-ranking officials or military leaders from other countries.

south china sea

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, south china sea, china, taiwan