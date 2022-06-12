https://sputniknews.com/20220612/chinas-defense-minister-says-us-indo-pacific-strategy-directed-against-one-country-1096236062.html

China's Defense Minister Says US Indo-Pacific Strategy Directed Against One Country

US President Joe Biden launched the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) together with 12 Indo-Pacific countries, namely Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, in late May in Tokyo. The initiative is aimed at increasing cooperation between the Indo-Pacific nations and delivering concrete benefits for the people of the region.The minister noted that Beijing considers this strategy to be an attempt to establish an exclusive small group of countries under the pretext of the free and open Indo-Pacific region to control other nations in the region.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in late May that the strategy, which aims to foment confrontation and undermine peace in the region, is bound to fail. He argued that "the so-called Indo-Pacific strategy is essentially a strategy of creating dissension, fomenting confrontation and undermining peace" under the banner of "freedom and openness" to form groups in the region, seeking to place the countries of the region at the service of its hegemony.

