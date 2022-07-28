International
Breaking News: China’s Xi Tells Biden He ‘Plays With Fire’ With Taiwan Policy in Phone Call
https://sputniknews.com/20220728/chinas-xi-tells-biden-he-plays-with-fire-with-taiwan-policy-in-phone-call-1097897925.html
China’s Xi Tells Biden He ‘Plays With Fire’ With Taiwan Policy in Phone Call
China’s Xi Tells Biden He ‘Plays With Fire’ With Taiwan Policy in Phone Call
Despite protestations by the White House, Pentagon, and Beijing alike, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the third most powerful US politician, is pushing... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T16:15+0000
2022-07-28T16:20+0000
china
xi jinping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
In their fifth phone call as leaders of their respective nations, Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden that his Taiwan policy was dangerous and would ultimately backfire on Washington."One who plays with fire" will certainly burn himself, Xi reportedly told Biden, according to China Central Television (CCTV) on Thursday."The two heads of state had in-depth communication and exchanges on China-US relations and issues of mutual concern," CCTV reported. The call reportedly lasted 2.5 hours and spanned topics ranging from Taiwan to the ongoing trade disputes between the world's two largest economies.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, xi jinping

China’s Xi Tells Biden He ‘Plays With Fire’ With Taiwan Policy in Phone Call

16:15 GMT 28.07.2022 (Updated: 16:20 GMT 28.07.2022)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Despite protestations by the White House, Pentagon, and Beijing alike, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the third most powerful US politician, is pushing ahead with plans to visit the island of Taiwan - a territory in rebellion against the Chinese government - next month.
In their fifth phone call as leaders of their respective nations, Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden that his Taiwan policy was dangerous and would ultimately backfire on Washington.
"One who plays with fire" will certainly burn himself, Xi reportedly told Biden, according to China Central Television (CCTV) on Thursday.
"The two heads of state had in-depth communication and exchanges on China-US relations and issues of mutual concern," CCTV reported. The call reportedly lasted 2.5 hours and spanned topics ranging from Taiwan to the ongoing trade disputes between the world's two largest economies.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала