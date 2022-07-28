https://sputniknews.com/20220728/chinas-xi-tells-biden-he-plays-with-fire-with-taiwan-policy-in-phone-call-1097897925.html

China’s Xi Tells Biden He ‘Plays With Fire’ With Taiwan Policy in Phone Call

Despite protestations by the White House, Pentagon, and Beijing alike, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the third most powerful US politician, is pushing... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

In their fifth phone call as leaders of their respective nations, Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden that his Taiwan policy was dangerous and would ultimately backfire on Washington."One who plays with fire" will certainly burn himself, Xi reportedly told Biden, according to China Central Television (CCTV) on Thursday."The two heads of state had in-depth communication and exchanges on China-US relations and issues of mutual concern," CCTV reported. The call reportedly lasted 2.5 hours and spanned topics ranging from Taiwan to the ongoing trade disputes between the world's two largest economies.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

