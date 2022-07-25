https://sputniknews.com/20220725/we-are-fully-prepared-china-pledges-serious-consequences-for-us-if-pelosi-visits-taiwan-1097787890.html

'We Are Fully Prepared': China Pledges 'Serious Consequences' for US If Pelosi Visits Taiwan

The historic visit of the high-level US lawmaker has reportedly already sparked concerns of possible fallout for the island. Taipei allegedly fears that both... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

China's Foreign Ministry has warned the US of "serious consequences" should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan in a demonstration of developing ties between Washington and the autonomous island that Beijing sees as inalienable part of its territory.His remarks confirm an earlier report by the Financial Times indicating that China has been issuing stark private warning to the US regarding Pelosi’s planned visit to the island that has been recently at the epicenter of the tensions between the two countries. Washington has repeatedly expressed concerns that Beijing may proceed to try and take control over the island by force. China, while not ruling out any options, stressed that Taiwan and the rest of Chinese territories are of no concern to the US.Taipei, despite officially welcoming Pelosi's visit, fears it could result in a major fallout for the island, The Financial Times reported citing anonymous officials. The island's government reportedly believes that Beijing may retaliate if Pelosi proceeds with her plans to visit Taiwan. At the same time, they are also concerned that should the White House insist on Pelosi dropping the trip, it would embolden China and scare away any potential new allies, the newspaper's sources said.Following Pelosi’s announcement of her plans to visit Taiwan, the White House expressed concerns over the possible consequences of such a trip. However, the House speaker dismissed them, insisting that the cancellation of the visit was out of the question.

