International
Live Video: Vladimir Putin Arrives in Tehran for Talks and Summit With Iranian and Turkish Presidents
https://sputniknews.com/20220719/beijing-urges-us-to-cancel-house-speaker-pelosis-taiwan-visit-1097580467.html
Beijing Urges US to Cancel House Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan Visit
Beijing Urges US to Cancel House Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan Visit
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is insisting that US cancel the visit of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan anticipated in August, considering... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-19T12:48+0000
2022-07-19T12:48+0000
china
us
taiwan
nancy pelosi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092735279_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_90041e3e0d835e43afa3703ce613988f.jpg
Initially, a US delegation headed by Pelosi was expected to visit Taiwan in April. The pending trip, which then sparked a severe outcry from Beijing, could have been the first visit to Taipei by a US House speaker since 1997. It was later reported that Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 so the US congressmen embarked on their visit to Taiwan without her participation. Meanwhile, Pelosi's visit was postponed for indefinite period of time. The Chinese Foreign Ministry then wished her well and urged Washington not to postpone, but to cancel the visit.He added that if the United States continues to act at its own discretion without taking into account Beijing's position, China will definitely take decisive measures to defend its state sovereignty and territorial integrity, with Washington bearing full responsibility for all the repercussions.China has repeatedly claimed that all official contacts between the US and Taiwan are unacceptable, Zhao said, adding that Pelosi’s visit to Taipei would seriously undermine the political foundation of relations between Beijing and Washington, and send "a gravely wrong signal" to separatist forces advocating Taiwan's independence.Official relations between Beijing and Taipei broke down in 1949 after Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek were defeated by the Chinese Communist Party in the civil war and moved to Taiwan. Beijing considers the island to be a part of the country and follows the 'One China' policy, meaning that nations that recognize Taiwan can't have relations with the People's Republic of China.While Washington does not officially recognize Taiwan, it does enjoy close ties with Taipei, delivering weapons to the island and pledging to defend it against possible aggression.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092735279_35:0:2766:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc75bf947ef9e5064da8764df6567ad8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, us, taiwan, nancy pelosi

Beijing Urges US to Cancel House Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

12:48 GMT 19.07.2022
© AP Photo / Evan VucciSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., pauses as she speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., pauses as she speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is insisting that US cancel the visit of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan anticipated in August, considering it an infringement on the one-China principle and warning Washington that it will be solely responsible for all ramifications, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.
Initially, a US delegation headed by Pelosi was expected to visit Taiwan in April. The pending trip, which then sparked a severe outcry from Beijing, could have been the first visit to Taipei by a US House speaker since 1997. It was later reported that Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 so the US congressmen embarked on their visit to Taiwan without her participation. Meanwhile, Pelosi's visit was postponed for indefinite period of time. The Chinese Foreign Ministry then wished her well and urged Washington not to postpone, but to cancel the visit.

"We urge the US side to adhere to the one-China principle and the stipulations in the three China-US joint communiqués. The US must not arrange for Speaker Pelosi to visit the Taiwan region and must stop official interactions with Taiwan, stop creating factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait," Zhao told a briefing.

He added that if the United States continues to act at its own discretion without taking into account Beijing's position, China will definitely take decisive measures to defend its state sovereignty and territorial integrity, with Washington bearing full responsibility for all the repercussions.
China has repeatedly claimed that all official contacts between the US and Taiwan are unacceptable, Zhao said, adding that Pelosi’s visit to Taipei would seriously undermine the political foundation of relations between Beijing and Washington, and send "a gravely wrong signal" to separatist forces advocating Taiwan's independence.

"China firmly opposes such a visit," Zhao added.

Official relations between Beijing and Taipei broke down in 1949 after Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek were defeated by the Chinese Communist Party in the civil war and moved to Taiwan. Beijing considers the island to be a part of the country and follows the 'One China' policy, meaning that nations that recognize Taiwan can't have relations with the People's Republic of China.
While Washington does not officially recognize Taiwan, it does enjoy close ties with Taipei, delivering weapons to the island and pledging to defend it against possible aggression.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала