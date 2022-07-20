https://sputniknews.com/20220720/china-accuses-us-of-undermining-peace-after-american-warship-sails-through-taiwan-strait-1097605413.html

China Accuses US of Undermining Peace After American Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait

As the US-China tensions over Taiwan remain high, the US navy guided missile destroyer USS Benfold sailed through the strait separating the island from the... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States is undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Col. Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command said on Wednesday.On Tuesday, US navy guided missile destroyer USS Benfold sailed through the Taiwan Strait.The PLA military monitored the entire route of USS Benfold through the Taiwan Strait, the spokesperson said.Shi noted that the Eastern Theater Command forces are constantly on high alert to protect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

