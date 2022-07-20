China Accuses US of Undermining Peace After American Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait

International
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States is undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Col. Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command said on Wednesday.On Tuesday, US navy guided missile destroyer USS Benfold sailed through the Taiwan Strait.The PLA military monitored the entire route of USS Benfold through the Taiwan Strait, the spokesperson said.Shi noted that the Eastern Theater Command forces are constantly on high alert to protect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
07:25 GMT 20.07.2022
© Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. GonzalesThe Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the Taiwan Strait while conducting routine underway operations.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the Taiwan Strait while conducting routine underway operations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2022
© Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales
International
India
As the US-China tensions over Taiwan remain high, the US navy guided missile destroyer USS Benfold sailed through the strait separating the island from the mainland China on Tuesday.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States is undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Col. Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command said on Wednesday.
"Frequent provocations and shows by the United States amply demonstrate that the US is the destroyer of peace and stability, as well as the creator of security threats in the Taiwan Strait," Shi said in a statement.
On Tuesday, US navy guided missile destroyer USS Benfold sailed through the Taiwan Strait.
The PLA military monitored the entire route of USS Benfold through the Taiwan Strait, the spokesperson said.
Shi noted that the Eastern Theater Command forces are constantly on high alert to protect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
