'Outlived its Usefulness': From Taiwan, Ex-Pentagon Chief Esper Calls for End to One China Policy

‘Outlived its Usefulness’: From Taiwan, Ex-Pentagon Chief Esper Calls for End to One China Policy

Speaking on Tuesday in Taiwan, former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Washington should end its longstanding policy of recognizing the People's Republic... 19.07.2022

“It is my personal view that the one-China policy has outlived its usefulness, that it is time to move away from strategic ambiguity,” Esper told Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in a meeting in her office on Tuesday.This “strategic ambiguity” is also believed to have deterred Chinese attack, preserving the status quo of Taiwanese autonomy from the mainland since the communist victory in 1949 that led to the foundation of the PRC.Several times since taking office in January 2021, US President Joe Biden has had to walk back unambiguous and false statements about the US being obliged to defend Taiwan. Following the most recent faux pas in late May, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was compelled to state that Washington “remains committed” to the One China Policy.Esper told Tsai it was “important that we begin that national discussion [on strategic ambiguity] back in the United States. It would help us educate the American people if we can also point to bold decisions being made in Taipei.”“It is important that the American people and our leaders in Washington fully see that the Taiwan people are fully committed to standing up to communist China and defending themselves as we, the democracies of the world, stand behind Taiwan,” he added.Bipartisan Taiwan SupportAmong Washington war hawks and anti-China politicos, Esper’s ideas are popular. Last month, a group of bipartisan senators, including Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ), called on Biden to designate Taiwan a “major non-NATO ally” and dramatically increase military support for Taipei.Esper, who led the Pentagon for two years under Republican former US President Donald Trump and is a former vice president of defense contracting giant Raytheon, said essentially the same thing in Tsai’s office on Tuesday.Esper arrived in Taiwan on Monday for a four-day visit at the head of a delegation sent by the Atlantic Council, a hawkish “Atlanticist” Washington think tank with major influence over US foreign policy. He was accompanied by two leading academics from the institution. Theirs is the latest in a series of high-profile visits by Americans in recent years, including Esper’s Trump administration comrade, former Secretary of State and former CIA director Mike Pompeo.Pelosi Reschedules Taiwan TripHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the third-highest-ranking politician in the United States after the president and vice president, announced on Tuesday that she had rescheduled a visit to Taiwan that was originally scheduled for this past spring but was postponed when she contracted COVID-19. The visit is now slated for August.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian denounced Pelosi’s visit on Tuesday, but did not speak directly to Esper.He also attacked the Taiwan Relations Act, the US law passed in 1979 that outlines Washington’s “obligations” to Taiwan and is often cited as justification for pro-Taiwan US policies, saying it “seriously breaches widely recognized international laws and basic norms in international relations and runs counter to the one-China principle and the stipulations in the three China-US joint communiqués.”

