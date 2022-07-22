https://sputniknews.com/20220722/us-worried-china-could-impose-no-fly-zone-over-taiwan-in-response-to-pelosi-trip-report-suggests-1097708321.html

US Worried China Could Impose No-Fly Zone Over Taiwan in Response to Pelosi Trip, Report Suggests

US Worried China Could Impose No-Fly Zone Over Taiwan in Response to Pelosi Trip, Report Suggests

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - The United States is worried that China could declare a no-fly zone over Taiwan in response to a potential visit to the island by House... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-22T17:32+0000

2022-07-22T17:32+0000

2022-07-22T17:32+0000

us

china

taiwan

nancy pelosi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104679/58/1046795899_0:200:2911:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_8f627a88c6c1be9d042bb02f3c04ba60.jpg

China could impose a no-fly zone over Taiwanese airspace or fly fighter jets farther into Taiwan’s air defense zone in response to a visit by Pelosi, the report said late on Thursday, citing a US official.Such actions could initiate a response from Taiwan or the US, the official also reportedly said, although details of the response were not included.Pelosi has been planning a trip to Taiwan in the weeks to come, the report said, citing three sources familiar with the matter.Pelosi would become the most senior US lawmaker to visit Taiwan in the 25 years since former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s trip to the region in 1997, the report added.Beijing will take decisive measures if Pelosi follows through on her visit to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday. China has repeatedly criticized the US for maintaining official contacts with Taiwan, saying such actions infringe on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and provoke instability in the region.US President Joe Biden in response to the reported trip said that the military does not consider the visit a good idea right now. Pelosi has declined to comment on any travel plans due to security concerns when asked about a possible visit to Taiwan.

https://sputniknews.com/20220721/pelosi-says-she-wont-discuss-potential-taiwan-trip-as-biden-urges-her-to-ditch-plans-1097667224.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, china, taiwan, nancy pelosi