US Does Not Support Taiwan Independence But Will Continue to Expand Ties With Taipei, Blinken Says

The United States does not support Taiwan independence, but will continue to expand its ties with Taipei militarily and diplomatically, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said."While our policy has not changed, what has changed is Beijing's growing coercion, like trying to cut off Taiwan's relations with countries around the world and blocking it from participating in international organizations," Blinken said.The secretary emphasized that the US would "continue" to uphold its commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act to assist Taipei in maintaining "sufficient self-defence capability," and support the island's "meaningful participation in the international community."Blinken assured that the US was not "looking for conflict or a new Cold War" with the People's Republic, but suggested that China's "vision" of the international order would "move us away from the universal values that have sustained much of the world's progress over the past 75 years."The secretary of state also indicated that the bloc of nations the US has forged to confront Russia over Ukraine would also be used over the long term to counter China. "Even as President [Vladimir] Putin's war continues, we will remain focused on the most serious long-term challenge to the international order - and that is the one posed by the People's Republic of China," Blinken said.Thursday's broad-ranging China speech, initially intended to be delivered by the president, fell to Blinken, who was supposed to give it at the beginning of the month, but had to postpone it after catching Covid.It's unclear whether President Biden's comments in Japan on Monday implying that Washington would come to Taipei's assistance should China "invade" Taiwan led to any edits to Blinken's planned remarks. The president, who has now hinted that the US would send troops to Taiwan in the event of war at least three times over the past year-and-a-half, "clarified" Tuesday that there was no change in US policy.White House officials and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin also rushed to clarify the Biden's remarks, saying he meant to say that the US would provide military equipment, not boots on the ground.Former president Donald Trump blasted Biden on Tuesday over his "very poor choice of words" in dealings with Russia and China, warning that a nuclear war is "now...perhaps more likely to happen than not" due to current US leaders' "rhetoric."The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command announced Wednesday that Chinese drills conducted in the Philippine Sea were meant to serve as a "stern warning" against the "recent collusion activities" between the US and Taiwanese secessionists."Taiwan is a part of China. The troops of the PLA Eastern Theatre Command have the resolution and capability to thwart any external forces' interference and secessionist attempts for 'Taiwan independence', and to firmly safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability," PLA Eastern Command spokesperson Shi Yi said.Beijing considers Taiwan sovereign Chinest territory, and has repeatedly vowed to reunify the island with the mainland by peaceful means with time. At the same time, Chinese leaders have expressed alarm over alleged efforts by the island's authorities to make steps toward independence, a move the PRC has warned it would never tolerate.The US recognized the PRC as the one and only China in 1979, but has kept informal relations with Taiwan, including weapons and diplomatic support, in place.

