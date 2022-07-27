https://sputniknews.com/20220727/pelosi-reportedly-invites-senior-lawmakers-to-join-taiwan-trip-1097862190.html

Pelosi Reportedly Invites Senior Lawmakers to Join Taiwan Trip

Pelosi Reportedly Invites Senior Lawmakers to Join Taiwan Trip

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited the top Democrat and Republican members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee to join her on... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T16:24+0000

2022-07-27T16:24+0000

2022-07-27T16:24+0000

us

china

taiwan

pelosi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092735279_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_90041e3e0d835e43afa3703ce613988f.jpg

Rep. Michael McCaul told NBC News that he and Chair Gregory Meeks were invited among a small group of lawmakers to join the trip. The Republican congressman added that he declined Pelosi’s invitation because of a conflicting personal obligation.McCaul said that the trip, which is planned during the congressional August recess, would serve as political deterrence to China, but Pelosi should be mindful of military repercussions.Neither Pelosi’s spokesperson or the White House has confirmed her trip, which would make the speaker the highest-ranking American politician to visit Taiwan since 1997. US President Joe Biden said he was warned by military officials that the trip was inadvisable. Beijing has warned of a strong response if the speaker decides to move forward.The US and China are both preparing for a potential military response, The South China Morning Post reported. The USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group left Singapore on Monday, heading toward the South China Sea, while satellite imagery indicates that China is building up its aerial deployment in the area.

https://sputniknews.com/20220727/chinese-army-may-impose-no-fly-zone-to-thwart-pelosis-visit-to-taiwan-reports-say-1097841720.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, china, taiwan, pelosi