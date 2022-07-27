https://sputniknews.com/20220727/white-house-on-pelosis-possible-trip-to-taiwan-us-house-speaker-makes-her-own-decisions-1097868546.html

White House on Pelosi's Possible Trip to Taiwan: US House Speaker Makes Her Own Decisions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that it is up to US House Speaker Nancy... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

When asked whether the White House believes Pelosi should visit Taiwan, Kirby said, "The speaker of the House makes her own decisions about travel."Earlier in the day, a Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik that it would not be appropriate to comment on any potential congressional travel with respect to Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan.US-China relations have recently turned sour over Pelosi's plans to visit Taiwan in the coming weeks. China has repeatedly criticized the United States for maintaining official contacts with Taiwan, saying such actions infringe on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and provoke instability in the region.President Joe Biden recently said the US military did not consider the visit to be a good idea. Pelosi refused to comment on any travel plans due to security concerns when asked about a possible visit to Taiwan.Earlier this month, media reported that Pelosi was preparing to visit Taiwan in August, reigniting discontent in Beijing. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that in the event of Pelosi's visit to the island, Beijing will definitely take decisive measures to protect state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the US will be fully responsible for all the serious consequences resulting from the visit.

