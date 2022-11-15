https://sputniknews.com/20221115/xi-and-biden-hold-rare-meeting-as-us-china-tensions-worsen-1104125118.html

Xi and Biden Hold Rare Meeting as US-China Tensions Worsen

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Melik Abdul and Manila Chan discussed a wide range of topics, including the rare diplomatic meeting... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

Xi and Biden hold rare meeting as US-China tensions worsen On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Melik Abdul and Manila Chan discussed a wide range of topics, including the rare diplomatic meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Mindia Gavasheli - Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik USElijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent and JournalistTed Rall - Cartoonist and Political CommentatorIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by the Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik US Mindia Gavasheli, who was reporting from the sideline of the G20 Summit in Bali. The discussion centered around the rumors regarding Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's alleged "health issues" and the rare meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the mass protests going on around continental Europe, along with the reports about the United Arab Emirates mingling in US political affairs.In the last hour, the hosts spoke with cartoonist and political commentator Ted Rall about the results of the US midterm elections and how the Democrats secured the Senate with their victory in Nevada.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

