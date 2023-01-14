https://sputniknews.com/20230114/five-more-pages-of-classified-docs-found-at-bidens-delaware-home-1106325408.html
Five More Pages of Classified Docs Found at Biden's Delaware Home
The White House is facing mounting pressure from Congressional investigators amid the discovery of several batches of classified documents at a DC area think... 14.01.2023, Sputnik International
Joe Biden's lawyers have discovered five additional pages marked classified, presidential counsel Richard Sauber has announced.
17:23 GMT 14.01.2023 (Updated: 17:28 GMT 14.01.2023)
Being updated
The White House is facing mounting pressure from Congressional investigators amid the discovery of several batches of classified documents at a DC area think tank affiliated with the president, and at his Wilmington, Delaware home.
Joe Biden's lawyers have discovered five additional pages marked classified, presidential counsel Richard Sauber has announced.