Five More Pages of Classified Docs Found at Biden's Delaware Home
Five More Pages of Classified Docs Found at Biden's Delaware Home
The White House is facing mounting pressure from Congressional investigators amid the discovery of several batches of classified documents at a DC area think...
Joe Biden's lawyers have discovered five additional pages marked classified, presidential counsel Richard Sauber has announced.
Five More Pages of Classified Docs Found at Biden's Delaware Home

17:23 GMT 14.01.2023 (Updated: 17:28 GMT 14.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Jon ElswickThe letter from House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., to Debra Steidel Wall, archivist of the United States, requesting, among other things, all documents and communications between the National Archives and Records Administration related to classified documents at the Penn Biden Center.
The letter from House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., to Debra Steidel Wall, archivist of the United States, requesting, among other things, all documents and communications between the National Archives and Records Administration related to classified documents at the Penn Biden Center. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2023
© AP Photo / Jon Elswick
Being updated
The White House is facing mounting pressure from Congressional investigators amid the discovery of several batches of classified documents at a DC area think tank affiliated with the president, and at his Wilmington, Delaware home.
Joe Biden's lawyers have discovered five additional pages marked classified, presidential counsel Richard Sauber has announced.
