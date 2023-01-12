White House: Classified Documents Found at Biden's Delaware Home

https://sputniknews.com/20230112/white-house-classified-documents-found-at-bidens-delaware-home-1106257529.html

President Joe Biden has admitted that classified documents have been found in filing cabinets and his personal library.The admission comes after the president's lawyers said they had found a batch of classified documents at his Wilmington, Delaware home."As we stated previously, we are fully cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in possession of the Archives," White House Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber said in a statement Thursday.Sauber assured that Biden's lawyers "immediately notified" the Department of Justice of the discovery and arranged for their transfer, and vowed that the White House would "continue to cooperate with" the DoJ's review.Classified documents were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement - a DC think tank, in late 2022, with media first revealing their existence this week. The papers reportedly included intelligence files related to Ukraine, Iran and the UK, and were dated between 2013 and 2016, while Biden was serving as Obama's veep. Biden initially dodged questions on the files, and later expressing his "surprise" over the discovery, assuring that he had no clue what was in the recovered files.The discovery of a second batch of files was reported on Wednesday, although no information on their location was initially given.Former President Donald Trump, who has been raked over the coals by the White House, Democrats and the media for having his own stash of classified government documents stashed at his Florida estate after leaving office, sarcastically asked when the FBI would "raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House," similarly to how it had raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion in August 2022.

