US Intel Files on Ukraine, Iran & UK Found Among Classified Docs in Biden's Private Office - Report
US Intel Files on Ukraine, Iran & UK Found Among Classified Docs in Biden's Private Office - Report
Citing "a source familiar with the matter," US media reported on Tuesday that classified documents pertaining to Iran, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom and... 10.01.2023
According to the report, a total of 10 documents with Classified markings and dated between 2013 and 2016 were found in Biden's private academic office on November 2, 2022. The files were in a box that included personal documents, including some related to the funeral of Biden's son, Beau Biden, a former US Army soldier who died in 2015 from brain cancer. The office was associated with Joe Biden's time as a University of Pennsylvania professor.According to media reports, Attorney General Merrick Garland has already assigned a US attorney from Chicago who was appointed by former US President Donald Trump to oversee the matter - a move Garland made after receiving an inquiry from the US National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). The documents have reportedly already been surrendered to the agency.The report comes amid a lengthy struggle between Trump and the federal government over hundreds of classified files found unsecured at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. After several requests for the files by NARA, which only received incomplete returns, the FBI launched a raid of the estate in August 2022 and seized hundreds more from a storage closet.Trump has refused to cooperate with the investigation, calling it a "witch hunt" and claiming it is intended to stop him from returning to office in 2024. Trump announced his new presidential campaign after the midterm elections in November.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
US Intel Files on Ukraine, Iran & UK Found Among Classified Docs in Biden's Private Office - Report

17:49 GMT 10.01.2023 (Updated: 18:11 GMT 10.01.2023)
Fantine Gardinier
Citing "a source familiar with the matter," US media reported on Tuesday that classified documents pertaining to Iran, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom and dating to US President Joe Biden's time as vice president had been found in a private residence of his last fall.
According to the report, a total of 10 documents with Classified markings and dated between 2013 and 2016 were found in Biden's private academic office on November 2, 2022. The files were in a box that included personal documents, including some related to the funeral of Biden's son, Beau Biden, a former US Army soldier who died in 2015 from brain cancer. The office was associated with Joe Biden's time as a University of Pennsylvania professor.
Biden, who became US President in January 2021, had previously served as US Vice President between 2008 and 2016, under then-US President Barack Obama.
According to media reports, Attorney General Merrick Garland has already assigned a US attorney from Chicago who was appointed by former US President Donald Trump to oversee the matter - a move Garland made after receiving an inquiry from the US National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). The documents have reportedly already been surrendered to the agency.
News about the documents first hit the news waves on Monday, but contained no details. Biden dodged questions about the discovery asked of him during an appearance with Mexican President Andrews Manuel Lopez Obrador
The report comes amid a lengthy struggle between Trump and the federal government over hundreds of classified files found unsecured at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. After several requests for the files by NARA, which only received incomplete returns, the FBI launched a raid of the estate in August 2022 and seized hundreds more from a storage closet.
Trump has refused to cooperate with the investigation, calling it a "witch hunt" and claiming it is intended to stop him from returning to office in 2024. Trump announced his new presidential campaign after the midterm elections in November.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
