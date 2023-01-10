https://sputniknews.com/20230110/us-intel-files-on-ukraine-iran--uk-found-among-classified-docs-in-bidens-private-office---report-1106205645.html

US Intel Files on Ukraine, Iran & UK Found Among Classified Docs in Biden's Private Office - Report

US Intel Files on Ukraine, Iran & UK Found Among Classified Docs in Biden's Private Office - Report

10.01.2023

classified files found at biden's private office

According to the report, a total of 10 documents with Classified markings and dated between 2013 and 2016 were found in Biden's private academic office on November 2, 2022. The files were in a box that included personal documents, including some related to the funeral of Biden's son, Beau Biden, a former US Army soldier who died in 2015 from brain cancer. The office was associated with Joe Biden's time as a University of Pennsylvania professor.According to media reports, Attorney General Merrick Garland has already assigned a US attorney from Chicago who was appointed by former US President Donald Trump to oversee the matter - a move Garland made after receiving an inquiry from the US National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). The documents have reportedly already been surrendered to the agency.The report comes amid a lengthy struggle between Trump and the federal government over hundreds of classified files found unsecured at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. After several requests for the files by NARA, which only received incomplete returns, the FBI launched a raid of the estate in August 2022 and seized hundreds more from a storage closet.Trump has refused to cooperate with the investigation, calling it a "witch hunt" and claiming it is intended to stop him from returning to office in 2024. Trump announced his new presidential campaign after the midterm elections in November.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

