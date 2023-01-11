https://sputniknews.com/20230111/house-oversights-new-gop-chair-asks-treasury-twitter-for-files-on-hunter-biden-business-deals-1106233785.html

House Oversight's New GOP Chair Asks Treasury, Twitter for Files on Hunter Biden Business Deals

House Oversight’s New GOP Chair Asks Treasury, Twitter for Files on Hunter Biden Business Deals

2023-01-11

Comer sent letters to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and to several prominent Twitter figures, including former Twitter deputy general counsel James Baker; Twitter’s former global head of trust and safety Yoel Roth; and Twitter’s former chief legal officer, Vijaya Gadde.According to reports in US media, Comer is specifically looking into Twitter’s decision in the fall of 2020 to block users from sharing certain articles about Hunter Biden’s business dealings that stemmed from the so-called “laptop from Hell” that the businessman had seemingly abandoned at a Delaware repair shop. After Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2021, he gave several journalists access to detailed reports and communications concerning the effort, revealing close coordination between Democrats, the Democrat-controlled Executive Branch, and Twitter’s internal policymakers.Republicans have fumed for years over the seemingly endless stream of dirt on Hunter Biden, including attempts by then-US President Donald Trump to pressure the Ukrainian government to reopen a 2015 probe into Burisma, a gas company doing business in Ukraine on the board of which Hunter Biden sat. Trump failed in that endeavor, and Democrats impeached him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, of which he was easily acquitted in a 2020 Senate trial.Democrats have dismissed the claims as nonsensical and the news about Hunter Biden as salacious and mischaracterized.Comer’s request is a follow-up to his attempt last year to obtain the Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) by US banks associated with Hunter Biden as well as other associates of the Biden family, including the president’s brother, James Biden. The Treasury refused to give Comer the documents, saying it would only respond to a request by a committee chair - a position to which Comer rose after Republicans emerged triumphant in the House in the November 2022 elections.The probe is just one of several promised by Republicans if they retook either chamber of Congress in the November 2022 elections. While their anticipated “red wave” of sweeping victories failed to materialize, they did gain a slim majority in the US House of Representatives - enough to win a Republican House Speaker and set their agenda in motion in the various committees.

