Trump Wonders if FBI Will Raid Biden's Home After Secret Docs Found at POTUS' Former Office

In August 2022, the FBI conducted a raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence as part of a probe into his post-presidential handling of classified documents.

Donald Trump has taken to the social platform Truth Social to question whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will react to the discovery of a slew of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as VP in a private office.He was echoed by his son Donald Jr., who tweeted that he would like to know when the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team will “storm one of Biden's many vacation homes bought and paid for somehow by a lifetime of being a humble public servant.”The same tone was struck by Ronny Jackson, the former White House doctor turned Texas congressman, who described the news about “highly classified documents” being “improperly stored” in one of Biden’s private offices as “incredible.”The remarks follow a US media outlet reporting that the federal prosecutor’s office is reviewing about 10 documents found by Biden’s personal attorneys at his vice-presidential office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a Washington-based think tank, in early November.The sensitive materials were reportedly found while the attorneys prepared to vacate the office space, where the classified documents were said to have been located alongside other unclassified papers.After the documents were identified and reported to the National Archives on November 2, the agency took possession of the materials and notified the Justice Department.The developments come as special counsel Jack Smith is probing Trump for potentially mishandling classified records at his Mar-a-Lago resort in southern Florida. Federal investigators have recovered at least 325 classified documents from Trump as part of their inquiry.The investigation was preceded by the FBI raid on the Mar-a-Lago residence, where bureau agents searched documents that the ex­-POTUS had taken from the White House at the end of his term, rather than surrendering them to the National Archives in line with the Presidential Records Act.Last month, US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, of the Southern District of Florida, dismissed Trump’s lawsuit challenging the Mar-a-Lago search for “lack of jurisdiction.”

