https://sputniknews.com/20230110/trump-wonders-if-fbi-will-raid-bidens-home-after-secret-docs-found-at-potus-former-office-1106194465.html
Trump Wonders if FBI Will Raid Biden's Home After Secret Docs Found at POTUS' Former Office
Trump Wonders if FBI Will Raid Biden's Home After Secret Docs Found at POTUS' Former Office
In August 2022, the FBI conducted a raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence as part of a probe into his post-presidential handling of classified documents.
2023-01-10T12:57+0000
2023-01-10T12:57+0000
2023-01-10T13:20+0000
americas
us
joe biden
donald trump
fbi
investigation
documents
raid
classified files found at biden's private office
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0a/1106194103_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_d6b02edceb448827a58878e4e655a3fd.jpg
Donald Trump has taken to the social platform Truth Social to question whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will react to the discovery of a slew of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as VP in a private office.He was echoed by his son Donald Jr., who tweeted that he would like to know when the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team will “storm one of Biden's many vacation homes bought and paid for somehow by a lifetime of being a humble public servant.”The same tone was struck by Ronny Jackson, the former White House doctor turned Texas congressman, who described the news about “highly classified documents” being “improperly stored” in one of Biden’s private offices as “incredible.”The remarks follow a US media outlet reporting that the federal prosecutor’s office is reviewing about 10 documents found by Biden’s personal attorneys at his vice-presidential office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a Washington-based think tank, in early November.The sensitive materials were reportedly found while the attorneys prepared to vacate the office space, where the classified documents were said to have been located alongside other unclassified papers.After the documents were identified and reported to the National Archives on November 2, the agency took possession of the materials and notified the Justice Department.The developments come as special counsel Jack Smith is probing Trump for potentially mishandling classified records at his Mar-a-Lago resort in southern Florida. Federal investigators have recovered at least 325 classified documents from Trump as part of their inquiry.The investigation was preceded by the FBI raid on the Mar-a-Lago residence, where bureau agents searched documents that the ex-POTUS had taken from the White House at the end of his term, rather than surrendering them to the National Archives in line with the Presidential Records Act.Last month, US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, of the Southern District of Florida, dismissed Trump’s lawsuit challenging the Mar-a-Lago search for “lack of jurisdiction.”
https://sputniknews.com/20230110/classified-docs-from-bidens-time-as-vice-president-uncovered-at-private-office-1106182787.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220907/trump-says-fbi-took-highly-confidential-medical-files-during-mar-a-lago-raid-1100507439.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0a/1106194103_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_b90fce48f514d6f75362c1891b6570fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
president joe biden’s time as vp, discovery of classified documents from president joe biden’s time as vp in a private office, donald trump's reaction to discovery of classified documents from president joe biden’s time as vp in a private office
president joe biden’s time as vp, discovery of classified documents from president joe biden’s time as vp in a private office, donald trump's reaction to discovery of classified documents from president joe biden’s time as vp in a private office
Trump Wonders if FBI Will Raid Biden's Home After Secret Docs Found at POTUS' Former Office
12:57 GMT 10.01.2023 (Updated: 13:20 GMT 10.01.2023)
In August 2022, the FBI conducted a raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence as part of a probe into his post-presidential handling of classified documents.
Donald Trump has taken to the social platform Truth Social to question whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation
(FBI) will react to the discovery of a slew of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as VP in a private office.
“When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified,” the former US president wrote.
He was echoed by his son Donald Jr., who tweeted that he would like to know when the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team will “storm one of Biden's many vacation homes bought and paid for somehow by a lifetime of being a humble public servant.”
The same tone was struck by Ronny Jackson, the former White House doctor turned Texas congressman, who described the news about “highly classified documents” being “improperly stored” in one of Biden’s private offices as “incredible.”
“[…] Where is the FBI? Where is the dramatic raid? We have two systems of justice in this country: one for them and one for us,” Jackson claimed.
The remarks follow a US media outlet reporting that the federal prosecutor’s office is reviewing about 10 documents found by Biden’s personal attorneys at his vice-presidential office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a Washington-based think tank, in early November.
The sensitive materials were reportedly found while the attorneys prepared to vacate the office space, where the classified documents were said to have been located alongside other unclassified papers.
After the documents were identified and reported to the National Archives on November 2, the agency took possession of the materials and notified the Justice Department.
Richard Sauber, special counsel to President Biden, said in a statement that the White House is “cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified marking.”
The developments come as special counsel Jack Smith is probing Trump for potentially mishandling classified records at his Mar-a-Lago resort in southern Florida
. Federal investigators have recovered at least 325 classified documents from Trump as part of their inquiry.
7 September 2022, 14:58 GMT
The investigation was preceded by the FBI raid on the Mar-a-Lago residence
, where bureau agents searched documents that the ex-POTUS had taken from the White House at the end of his term, rather than surrendering them to the National Archives in line with the Presidential Records Act.
Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the matter, slamming the “unannounced raid” on his home as “not necessary or appropriate." He dubbed the FBI’s actions “prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want him president in 2024.”
Last month, US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, of the Southern District of Florida, dismissed Trump’s lawsuit challenging the Mar-a-Lago search for “lack of jurisdiction.”