https://sputniknews.com/20220907/trump-says-fbi-took-highly-confidential-medical-files-during-mar-a-lago-raid-1100507439.html

Trump Says FBI Took 'Highly Confidential' Medical Files During Mar-a-Lago Raid

Trump Says FBI Took 'Highly Confidential' Medical Files During Mar-a-Lago Raid

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal agents took confidential medical records during an FBI raid on former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T14:58+0000

2022-09-07T14:58+0000

2022-09-07T14:58+0000

americas

us

donald trump

fbi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100507293_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_71058a65632f3f4c995cfe3a3a889542.jpg

"Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history … a definite NO, NO. Days of the Soviet Union! [sic]" Trump said via social media.The FBI last month raided Mar-a-Lago based on an affidavit and search warrant alleging potential violations of classified document handling protocols. Agents seized boxes of records from the residence, including empty folders with classified labels, according to court filings.Trump has repeatedly condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him by the Biden administration and denied any wrongdoing.Federal agents also took personal tax records and privileged attorney-client information in addition to the medical records and other items, Trump also said on Wednesday. Investigators will at least see that the former president is "very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen," Trump added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220907/fbi-reportedly-seized-doc-on-foreign-nations-nuclear-capabilities-at-trumps-mar-a-lago--1100483301.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, donald trump, fbi