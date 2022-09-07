International
Trump Says FBI Took 'Highly Confidential' Medical Files During Mar-a-Lago Raid
Trump Says FBI Took 'Highly Confidential' Medical Files During Mar-a-Lago Raid
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal agents took confidential medical records during an FBI raid on former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last... 07.09.2022
"Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history … a definite NO, NO. Days of the Soviet Union! [sic]" Trump said via social media.The FBI last month raided Mar-a-Lago based on an affidavit and search warrant alleging potential violations of classified document handling protocols. Agents seized boxes of records from the residence, including empty folders with classified labels, according to court filings.Trump has repeatedly condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him by the Biden administration and denied any wrongdoing.Federal agents also took personal tax records and privileged attorney-client information in addition to the medical records and other items, Trump also said on Wednesday. Investigators will at least see that the former president is "very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen," Trump added.
us, donald trump, fbi
14:58 GMT 07.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / ED JONES(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 03, 2022, former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in support of Doug Mastriano for Governor of Pennsylvania and Mehmet Oz for US Senate at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
© AFP 2022 / ED JONES
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal agents took confidential medical records during an FBI raid on former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last month, Trump said on Wednesday.
"Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history … a definite NO, NO. Days of the Soviet Union! [sic]" Trump said via social media.
The FBI last month raided Mar-a-Lago based on an affidavit and search warrant alleging potential violations of classified document handling protocols. Agents seized boxes of records from the residence, including empty folders with classified labels, according to court filings.
Trump has repeatedly condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him by the Biden administration and denied any wrongdoing.
Federal agents also took personal tax records and privileged attorney-client information in addition to the medical records and other items, Trump also said on Wednesday. Investigators will at least see that the former president is "very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen," Trump added.
