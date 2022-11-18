https://sputniknews.com/20221118/ag-garland-appoints-special-counsel-to-investigate-trump-on-mar-a-lago-docs-capitol-riot--1104411066.html

AG Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate Trump on Mar-a-Lago Docs, Capitol Riot

AG Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate Trump on Mar-a-Lago Docs, Capitol Riot

Trump and his allies are under two federal investigations, for allegedly mishandling classified documents and for alleged attempts to disrupt or overturn the... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-18T21:09+0000

2022-11-18T21:09+0000

2022-11-18T21:18+0000

americas

merrick garland

donald trump

jack smith

department of justice

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104410598_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7f8bfa5f88b110fccf3595c33258a7bb.jpg

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee investigations relating to former President Donald Trump and his allies. Garland announced the appointment during a Friday news conference.Smith will oversee investigations into Trump’s handling of classified and other presidential documents and the possible obstruction of that case. He will also be in charge of the ongoing probe into possible interference in the 2020 election and the certification of the electoral vote.Garland did not shy away from the reason he is appointing the special counsel, stating it is partially a result of Trump’s Tuesday announcement that he is running for president in 2024.Investigations and prosecutions of individuals who were physically present at the Capitol riots will remain under the jurisdiction of the District of Columbia’s attorney general.Smith started his prosecutorial career in 1994 as an assistant district attorney in New York. In 2010, he became the chief of the Public Integrity section of the Justice Department where he oversaw public corruption cases and election crimes. Prior to his appointment, Smith worked as the chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague, where he prosecuted war crimes in Kosovo.In a statement, Smith said he would carry out his duties ”independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice.”Shortly after news broke on the development, Trump slammed Garland's decision, stressing he would not "partake" in the "unfair" twin probes."I have been going through this for six years — for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore," Trump said in an exclusive Fox News Digital interview. "And I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this."The White House has indicated that Biden was not given an advanced notice of Garland's decision on the matter.Although both Smith and Garland said the appointment would not slow down the investigations, it remains unclear how the special counsel assignment might change the pace of the probes, which had already been proceeding vigorously.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

merrick garland, donald trump, jack smith, department of justice