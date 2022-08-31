International
Trump Accuses FBI of Staging Photos of Scattered Documents During Mar-a-Lago Raid
Trump Accuses FBI of Staging Photos of Scattered Documents During Mar-a-Lago Raid
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump accused the FBI of staging a scene during its August 8 raid of his Florida residence, claiming that...
"Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see." Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.According to the inventory from the raid, the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents among about two dozen boxes it seized as part of its inquiry into potential criminal violations by the former president.The search at Mar-a-Lago was related to an investigation by the Department of Justice into Trump allegedly having breached the Espionage Act and mismanaged federal records. He is also suspected of obstructing justice. Out of 15 boxes of documents seized at Trump's residence, 184 files were determined to have classified marks on them, with some of the documents identified as very sensitive government records. Trump has repeatedly slammed the DOJ's investigation as "unprecedented for a former president" and referred to it as a political "witch hunt".
Trump Accuses FBI of Staging Photos of Scattered Documents During Mar-a-Lago Raid

15:43 GMT 31.08.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump accused the FBI of staging a scene during its August 8 raid of his Florida residence, claiming that they strewed documents on the floor and took photos of them for the public.
"Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see." Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.
According to the inventory from the raid, the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents among about two dozen boxes it seized as part of its inquiry into potential criminal violations by the former president.
The search at Mar-a-Lago was related to an investigation by the Department of Justice into Trump allegedly having breached the Espionage Act and mismanaged federal records. He is also suspected of obstructing justice. Out of 15 boxes of documents seized at Trump's residence, 184 files were determined to have classified marks on them, with some of the documents identified as very sensitive government records.
Trump has repeatedly slammed the DOJ's investigation as "unprecedented for a former president" and referred to it as a political "witch hunt".
