Biden Aides Reportedly Uncover Second Batch of Classified Docs in POTUS’ Private Office

Biden Aides Reportedly Uncover Second Batch of Classified Docs in POTUS' Private Office

Following reports earlier this week of the discovery of several classified files among the personal papers at US President Joe Biden's private office, his...

The reports, which appeared in US media on Wednesday afternoon and were credited to “a person familiar with the matter,” claimed that more classified documents had been found in a different location than the private office where the first batch of documents had been found. The reports gave no indication as to the number or degree of classification of the files, the precise location of their discovery, or the time of their discovery.The White House has confirmed the discovery of a “small number of documents” marked as classified at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, saying on Monday that Biden was cooperating with NARA, and that Attorney General Merrick Garland had appointed a US attorney to look into the matter. The administration has not issued a statement about the reports of a second batch of files.Trump has called the raid a “witch hunt,” claiming the files were all declassified when he left office and that the investigation was an attempt to foul his 2024 presidential campaign.

