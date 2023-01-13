https://sputniknews.com/20230113/just-biden-his-time-1106266400.html

Just Biden His Time

Just Biden His Time

The probe into US President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents expanded dramatically Thursday as the Department of Justice announced a full-blown... 13.01.2023, Sputnik International

This could mean “the beginning of the end for Joe Biden,” remarked popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson. He suggested that “Joe Biden’s own aides keep finding stacks of felonies he’s left around the place” signals Democrats have decided to cut the president loose for failing to step aside in 2024.“If you wanted to stage a political coup from within, classification laws are the laws you would get them on, aren’t they?”Earlier Wednesday Biden stated he was "surprised" classified documents had been found by officials after initial reports had surfaced, however, by Thursday, the US president appeared abrasive on the subject. In fact, Biden attempted to explain that documents found at his Delaware compound had been found kept from prying eyes as they were in a "locked garage" near his Corvette.To date, three batches of classified documents have been uncovered, with some dating back to Biden's days as vice president during the Obama administration.

