What Will Happen to US House January 6 Committee After New Congress Convenes?

What Will Happen to US House January 6 Committee After New Congress Convenes?

The January 6 Select Committee’s final report and other materials produced by the panel are currently being transmitted to the National Archives and Records Administration

With the new Republican-­dominated Congress set to hold its first session later on Tuesday, the question arises on what will now happen to the House January 6 Select Committee’s work. Let’s take a look.Expired Yet AccessibleThe committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot expires on January 3 with the conclusion of the 117th Congress.Even so, the panel’s work will remain accessible to the public given that the Government Publishing Office had created an online repository to house what the committee produced.The website currently features the committee’s final report, a spate of video exhibits and a detailed timeline of how the violence unfolded at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.The repository is expected to include all of the records the committee has made public and some material that has not yet been publicly released, including documents that may have been referenced in footnotes in the panel’s final report.No Protection for Anonymous Witnesses The committee has warned the White House that it cannot ensure that the identity of personnel who cooperated with its probe on the condition of anonymity will remain protected once the panel is dissolved on Tuesday.The committee previously pledged it “would do its utmost to protect the identity” of certain witnesses if the White House allowed them to sit for an interview.Now, however, the panel admitted it “cannot ensure enforcement of the commitment to maintain the confidentiality of the identity of the witnesses” because it will no longer exercise control over interview transcripts after it is dissolved, according to the panel’s letter to Richard Sauber, special counsel for President Biden.The committee has already started transmitting materials to the National Archives and Records Administration while releasing dozens of interview transcripts publicly. In some cases, the panel redacted the names of witnesses in transcripts made available for public review.Republicans Seeking to Retain Jan 6 CCommitteeDocsIn the meantime, Republicans are trying to pass a new House rule to block materials compiled by the panel from immediately going to the National Archives, where they could be locked away for up to 50 years.The proposed rules package the new Congress will vote on later on Tuesday orders that any record created by the panel should instead be sent to the House Committee on House Administration by January 17. The new rule also orders the National Archives to return any material it has already received.In November, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, GOP’s nominee for House speaker, sent a letter to January 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, demanding the preservation of “all records collected and transcripts of testimony taken during your investigation.”The House Select Committee’s probe into the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot ended with a criminal referral for Donald Trump and a final report claiming that the 45th US president intentionally misled and provoked the mob as part of an effort to stay in power after losing the 2020 election, allegations that the ex-POTUS vehemently rejected.On January 6, 2021, a crowd, including Trump supporters, breached the US Capitol in Washington, DC, in a failed effort to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, in a riot that claimed the lives of five people.

