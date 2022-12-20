International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221220/capitol-police-chief-members-of-us-congress-received-more-than-9000-threats-this-year-1105624730.html
Capitol Police Chief: Members of US Congress Received More Than 9,000 Threats This Year
Capitol Police Chief: Members of US Congress Received More Than 9,000 Threats This Year
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Members of Congress received more than 9,000 threats this year, US Capitol Police (USCP) Chief J. Thomas Manger said during a Senate... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-20T01:47+0000
2022-12-20T01:43+0000
americas
us congress
us capitol police (uscp)
death threats
threats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105438904_0:187:2981:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_c5858814484b0c86d39712fb120b7cdb.jpg
"Among our most significant challenges is the ever-changing threat landscape. The numbers of threats and directions of interests towards Members of Congress have increased approximately 400% in the past 6 years," Manger said on Monday. "This past year the Department saw more than 9,000 threats against Members of Congress."Mitigating threats requires resources such as additional personnel, security assessments and security enhancements for members of Congress and their families, Manger said. The attacks on Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin and Paul Pelosi - husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - act as a reminder of the threat environment, Manger said. In the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot, during which USCP officers clashed with rioters, the department was the focus of several oversight and investigative reviews. USCP has completed 75% of inspector general recommendations, while the department continues to work on the rest, Manger said. USCP is on track to meet its goal of fully reopening the Capitol, with a focus on public-facing entrances around the complex, Manger said. USCP is also hoping to expand its field office model nationwide after opening offices in San Francisco and Tampa to help prosecute offenses with local attorneys, Manger added.
https://sputniknews.com/20221129/oath-keepers-founder-steward-rhodes-found-guilty-of-seditious-conspiracy-over-capitol-riot-1104843938.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105438904_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0938fdb6f998043924ceea6085b901f2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us congress, us capitol police (uscp), death threats, threats
us congress, us capitol police (uscp), death threats, threats

Capitol Police Chief: Members of US Congress Received More Than 9,000 Threats This Year

01:47 GMT 20.12.2022
© ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSThe dome of the US Capitol is seen reflected on a car door in Washington, DC on November 5, 2021.
The dome of the US Capitol is seen reflected on a car door in Washington, DC on November 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2022
© ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Members of Congress received more than 9,000 threats this year, US Capitol Police (USCP) Chief J. Thomas Manger said during a Senate Rules Committee hearing.
"Among our most significant challenges is the ever-changing threat landscape. The numbers of threats and directions of interests towards Members of Congress have increased approximately 400% in the past 6 years," Manger said on Monday.
"This past year the Department saw more than 9,000 threats against Members of Congress."
Mitigating threats requires resources such as additional personnel, security assessments and security enhancements for members of Congress and their families, Manger said.
The attacks on Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin and Paul Pelosi - husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - act as a reminder of the threat environment, Manger said.
In the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot, during which USCP officers clashed with rioters, the department was the focus of several oversight and investigative reviews. USCP has completed 75% of inspector general recommendations, while the department continues to work on the rest, Manger said.
"Having been in this position for more than a year, I know we can now move from fixing the immediate problems identified on January 6 and its aftermath, to better positioning the Department for the future," Manger also said.
USCP is on track to meet its goal of fully reopening the Capitol, with a focus on public-facing entrances around the complex, Manger said.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2022
Americas
Oath Keepers Founder Steward Rhodes Found Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy Over Capitol Riot
29 November, 22:34 GMT
USCP is also hoping to expand its field office model nationwide after opening offices in San Francisco and Tampa to help prosecute offenses with local attorneys, Manger added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала