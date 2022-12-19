https://sputniknews.com/20221219/sufficient-evidence-to-criminally-charge-trump-over-capitol-breach-says-schiff-1105575066.html

'Sufficient Evidence' to Criminally Charge Trump Over Capitol Breach, Says Schiff

'Sufficient Evidence' to Criminally Charge Trump Over Capitol Breach, Says Schiff

Adam Schiff says there is sufficient evidence to criminally charge Donald Trump over Jan. 6 US Capitol breach.

There is "sufficient evidence to charge the [former] president with criminal offences in connection with his efforts to overturn the election,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a member of the House January 6 panel, told American media on Sunday.As the House committee wraps up its work and gears up to present a final report on December 21, Schiff said that while he did not “want to telegraph too much,” he personally believed that the "evidence was plain".Formed back in July 2021, the House Select Committee Investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has interviewed more than 1,000 people and held 10 public hearings, and is now expected to reveal its findings.The members were to vote on whether to pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, US media reported on Friday, adding that the reported offences recommended to the US Justice Department might include insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the government and obstruction of an official proceeding. Speaking to reports on the charges, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), a panel member, stated on Friday that the committee had “been very careful in crafting these recommendations and tethering them to the facts that we’ve uncovered.”According to Adam Schiff, the committee's final report will include a decision on whom to refer to the Justice Department for prosecution, as well as what punishment to mete out to those Republican members of Congress who defied the committee’s subpoenas.He clarified that the committee has mulled options such as censures and referrals to the House Ethiucs Committee.Adam Schiff also claimed that the panel has been strides ahead of the US Department of Justice, which has also been conducting its own probe into the events connected with the breach of the US Capitol."We have been far out ahead in most respects of the Justice Department and conducting our investigation. I think they have made use of the evidence that we have presented in open hearings. I think they'll make use of the evidence that we prefer to present in our report to further their investigations," Schiff said in the interview on December 18, adding:The criminal referrals by the House panel are, in effect, symbolic, as Congress cannot compel prosecutors to pursue charges.On January 6, 2021, pro-Trump demonstrators breached the Capitol complex and delayed the certification of Joe Biden as winner of the 2020 presidential election, results of which Trump repeatedly and vocally questioned, citing the possibility of fraud. Hundreds of individuals have since been charged with crimes related to the breach.Trump and his allies were accused of instigating the attack on the Capitol building to prevent the peaceful transfer of power to the Democrat. The US House of Representatives formally impeached Donald Trump on January 13 on the grounds of “incitement of insurrection." However, the Republican was acquitted by the US Senate.Ever since the House Select Committee Investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol was formed, the 45th POTUS and his allies have dismissed the probe as a “clown show” and “witch hunt” devised by Democrats to permanently bar Donald Trump from running for office in 2024.On November 15, Trump announced that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, "In order to make America great and glorious again."

