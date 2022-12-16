https://sputniknews.com/20221216/house-january-6-panel-to-reportedly-vote-on-criminal-charges-against-trump-on-monday-1105534675.html

Various outlets reported criminal charges recommended to the US Justice Department on Monday may include insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the US government and obstruction of an official proceeding.Documents viewed by Politico reportedly includes an extensive justification for the recommended charges.Speaking to reports on the charges, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who sits on the House panel, remarked on Friday that the committee had “been very careful in crafting these recommendations and tethering them to the facts that we’ve uncovered.”The committee was tasked with investigating the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, during which a crowd breached the Capitol Complex and disrupted the certification of election results in favor of Joe Biden.US prosecutors have convicted a number of individuals with crimes related to the riot, which the committee attempted to tie to Trump over a series of public hearings.Through the hearings, the committee has detailed that the Capitol riot was the byproduct of widespread conspiracies, rather than simply being a spontaneous event on the same day that US lawmakers were set to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.A full report on the panel's findings are expected to be released to the public on December 21.

