International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221216/house-january-6-panel-to-reportedly-vote-on-criminal-charges-against-trump-on-monday-1105534675.html
House January 6 Panel to Reportedly Vote on Criminal Charges Against Trump on Monday
House January 6 Panel to Reportedly Vote on Criminal Charges Against Trump on Monday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The House committee tasked with investigating the January 6 US Capitol riot will vote on whether to pursue criminal charges against... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-16T23:14+0000
2022-12-16T23:10+0000
americas
us
criminal charges
donald trump
january 6
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096325120_0:321:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa44ab73aab37509246ee2c736c01fe5.jpg
Various outlets reported criminal charges recommended to the US Justice Department on Monday may include insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the US government and obstruction of an official proceeding.Documents viewed by Politico reportedly includes an extensive justification for the recommended charges.Speaking to reports on the charges, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who sits on the House panel, remarked on Friday that the committee had “been very careful in crafting these recommendations and tethering them to the facts that we’ve uncovered.”The committee was tasked with investigating the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, during which a crowd breached the Capitol Complex and disrupted the certification of election results in favor of Joe Biden.US prosecutors have convicted a number of individuals with crimes related to the riot, which the committee attempted to tie to Trump over a series of public hearings.Through the hearings, the committee has detailed that the Capitol riot was the byproduct of widespread conspiracies, rather than simply being a spontaneous event on the same day that US lawmakers were set to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.A full report on the panel's findings are expected to be released to the public on December 21.
https://sputniknews.com/20220716/house-jan-6-committee-subpoenas-secret-service-over-alleged-missing-text-messages-on-capitol-breach-1097379539.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096325120_27:0:2758:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_86d168ac62ea5cf6f234aeaffb625150.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, criminal charges, donald trump, january 6
us, criminal charges, donald trump, january 6

House January 6 Panel to Reportedly Vote on Criminal Charges Against Trump on Monday

23:14 GMT 16.12.2022
© AP Photo / Jim BourgPresident Donald Trump reacts during the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden
President Donald Trump reacts during the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
© AP Photo / Jim Bourg
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The House committee tasked with investigating the January 6 US Capitol riot will vote on whether to pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, US media reported on Friday.
Various outlets reported criminal charges recommended to the US Justice Department on Monday may include insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the US government and obstruction of an official proceeding.
Documents viewed by Politico reportedly includes an extensive justification for the recommended charges.
Speaking to reports on the charges, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who sits on the House panel, remarked on Friday that the committee had “been very careful in crafting these recommendations and tethering them to the facts that we’ve uncovered.”
“We spent a huge amount of time not just on what the code sections are and the bottom line recommendation, but the facts," Lofgren said. "And I think it’s really important when we discuss whatever it is we are going to do and we’ll have a vote on it, that people understand the facts behind the conclusions we reach."
The committee was tasked with investigating the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, during which a crowd breached the Capitol Complex and disrupted the certification of election results in favor of Joe Biden.
US prosecutors have convicted a number of individuals with crimes related to the riot, which the committee attempted to tie to Trump over a series of public hearings.
FILE - Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A man who identified himself as a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, to three years and eight months in prison for assaulting police officers at the Capitol during last year's riot. Nicholas Languerand called himself a patriot, but the judge who sentenced him said the rioters who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, don't deserve that description. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2022
House Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Secret Service Over Alleged Missing Text Messages on Capitol Breach
16 July, 12:44 GMT
Through the hearings, the committee has detailed that the Capitol riot was the byproduct of widespread conspiracies, rather than simply being a spontaneous event on the same day that US lawmakers were set to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
A full report on the panel's findings are expected to be released to the public on December 21.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала