Analysts Don't Believe 'Much Will Come Out' of New US Congress Work

The US House and Senate are due to meet Tuesday at noon to mark the beginning of the 118th Congress, which will work amid the final two years of Joe Biden's presidency and wrap up on January 3, 2025

With the first session of a new US Congress expected later in the day, Lisa Haven, a libertarian commentator, radio host and alternative media news analyst, told Sputnik that she doesn’t believe “much will come of it.”Haven added that although Republicans previously pledged to investigate the FBI and Fauci, "without the support of the Senate and the executive branch they will be frivolous investigations.”She was referring to developments in August, when top Republicans in Congress vowed that if they retake the majority in the November midterm election, they will grill Anthony Fauci, the US’ leading infectious disease expert about his role during the COVID pandemic. Fauci stepped down as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden on December 31.In late December, Biden inked the $1.7 trillion omnibus government spending bill passed by Congress earlier this month, which will fund the work of the government in 2023 and avert a government shutdown.When asked what steps the new Congress will take to deal with inflation, the radio host said that she doesn’t believe “they will do anything.”Michael Shannon, a political commentator and Newsmax columnist, for his part said in an interview with Sputnik that “the first newsworthy item” on the new Senate’s agenda “will be the election of the Speaker of the House.”“Rep. Kevin McCarthy thinks the job should go to him by right, but a band of real conservatives in the House disagree. McCarthy’s majority is so small that five votes can defeat him. So, the fight over Speaker will be the first item of business,” according to Shannon.He was apparently referring to the fact Republicans earlier promised to hold Biden accountable over his family's business dealings, including those of Hunter Biden, as well as POTUS’ policies at the US’ southern border, which led to the migration crisis.Asked about the new Congress’s possible steps to tame inflation, Shannon claimed that Congress “can always cross partisan divides to spend money.” The remarks come amid media reports that the work of the 118th Congress, packed with 222 Republicans and 212 Democrats, may be hampered by gridlock. As a result of the November 8 US midterm election, GOP members won control of the House for the first time since the 115th Congress, while the Democrats gained one seat in the Senate, expanding their majority from 50–50 to 51–49.

