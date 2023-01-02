https://sputniknews.com/20230102/us-south-korea-mull-holding-joint-nuclear-war-games-amid-tensions-with-pyongyang-1105995022.html

US, South Korea Mull Holding Joint Nuclear War Games Amid Tensions With Pyongyang

US, South Korea Mull Holding Joint Nuclear War Games Amid Tensions With Pyongyang

Last year saw a spate of war games involving troops from the US and South Korea, which were conducted in response to Pyongyang’s missile tests

2023-01-02T13:45+0000

2023-01-02T13:45+0000

2023-01-02T13:45+0000

military

us

south korea

north korea

military drills

ballistic missiles

development

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101521442_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_027b6920331a180cdd05f7a9b048fe55.jpg

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has stated that Seoul and Washington are discussing holding joint military drills, in which US nuclear assets could be used.The South Korean president pointed out that the joint planning and exercises would be aimed at a more effective implementation of the US’s so­-called “extended deterrence," adding that Washington was also "quite positive" about the idea. The term "extended deterrence" refers to the US military’s capability to deter attacks on Washington’s allies.This came after North Korea test-fired its first short-range ballistic missile of 2023 on Monday, launching it toward the Sea of Japan.Senior diplomats from South Korea, the US and Japan held three-way phone consultations, condemning Pyongyang's first missile launch of the year and warning that such "provocations" will drive the country into further isolation.He also ordered the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system capable of conducting a quick nuclear retaliatory strike.North Korea’s Monday missile test was preceded by Pyongyang firing three short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula in late December. In 2022, the North Korean military test-fired more missiles, including ballistic and cruise missiles, than ever before ­ ­­- something that was followed by Washington and Seoul holding joint war games in retaliatory moves.

https://sputniknews.com/20221214/us-forces-create-space-unit-in-south-korea-commander-1105455973.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221201/sullivan-us-has-new-set-of-anti-north-korea-sanctions-coming-forward-after-missile-tests-1104915891.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

south korean president yoon suk yeol, plans by seoul and washington to hold joint nuclear drills, seoul and washington's tensions with pyongyang