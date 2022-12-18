https://sputniknews.com/20221218/north-korea-may-have-fired-a-second-missile-on-sunday-1105557193.html

North Korea May Have Fired A Second Missile on Sunday

TOKYO (Sputnik) - North Korea appears to have carried out a second missile test on Sunday morning, according to the Japan Coast Guard. 18.12.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier on Sunday, the Japanese coast guard said that Pyongyang had carried out a test-launch, firing what appeared to be a ballistic missile. About forty minutes later, at around 02:55 GMT on Sunday, the Japan Coast Guard issued another warning, urging ships to exercise caution following a suspected ballistic missile test carried out by North Korea.North Korea has been testing ballistic missiles for most of the second half of 2022, with missiles landing near South Korea and Japan.

