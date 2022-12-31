International
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan - Reports
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea test-fired first short-range ballistic missile in 2023 toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday (South Korean time), Yonhap news agency... 31.12.2022
Earlier in the day, the Japanese Defense Ministry said that North Korea test-fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The missiles flew over a distance of 350 kilometers (217 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles). All of the missiles landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. The military is currently analyzing the range, altitude and speed of the missile.The previous test-firing carried out by Pyongyang earlier on Saturday came after South Korea had successfully test-fired a solid-fuel carrier rocket on Friday, as part of its efforts to strengthen space-based reconnaissance capabilities, according to South Korea's Defense Ministry.This year alone, North Korea launched ballistic missiles 38 times, with a total of 67 missiles fired. In addition, Pyongyang tested cruise missiles three times.
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan - Reports

18:41 GMT 31.12.2022 (Updated: 18:46 GMT 31.12.2022)
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea test-fired first short-range ballistic missile in 2023 toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday (South Korean time), Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean military.
Earlier in the day, the Japanese Defense Ministry said that North Korea test-fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The missiles flew over a distance of 350 kilometers (217 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles). All of the missiles landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.
The military is currently analyzing the range, altitude and speed of the missile.
The previous test-firing carried out by Pyongyang earlier on Saturday came after South Korea had successfully test-fired a solid-fuel carrier rocket on Friday, as part of its efforts to strengthen space-based reconnaissance capabilities, according to South Korea's Defense Ministry.
This year alone, North Korea launched ballistic missiles 38 times, with a total of 67 missiles fired. In addition, Pyongyang tested cruise missiles three times.
