North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan - Reports

31.12.2022

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Defense Ministry said that North Korea test-fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The missiles flew over a distance of 350 kilometers (217 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles). All of the missiles landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. The military is currently analyzing the range, altitude and speed of the missile.The previous test-firing carried out by Pyongyang earlier on Saturday came after South Korea had successfully test-fired a solid-fuel carrier rocket on Friday, as part of its efforts to strengthen space-based reconnaissance capabilities, according to South Korea's Defense Ministry.This year alone, North Korea launched ballistic missiles 38 times, with a total of 67 missiles fired. In addition, Pyongyang tested cruise missiles three times.

