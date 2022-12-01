https://sputniknews.com/20221201/sullivan-us-has-new-set-of-anti-north-korea-sanctions-coming-forward-after-missile-tests-1104915891.html
Sullivan: US Has New Set of Anti-North Korea Sanctions Coming Forward After Missile Tests
Sullivan: US Has New Set of Anti-North Korea Sanctions Coming Forward After Missile Tests
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has a new set of restrictive measures coming out against North Korea soon, White House national security adviser Jake... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-01T01:45+0000
2022-12-01T01:45+0000
2022-12-01T01:42+0000
world
north korea
north korea sanctions
us sanctions
jake sullivan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103876240_0:240:3215:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6aa7a44ea8adb9d3a586e93c0e569a5.jpg
"We have a new set of sanctions measures coming forward as we speak," Sullivan said on Wednesday during an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.The Biden adviser told eventgoers that North Korea has completely rejected sincere US efforts to engage in dialogue to resolve bilateral issues over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.Sullivan's remarks come as North Korea has conducted dozens of missile test launches since the start of 2022, firing several missiles at once on some occasions.Earlier in November, North Korea launched more than 20 short-range missiles. Pyongyang said its missile tests were in response to "provocations" by the US and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) conducted a missile interceptor drill near a nuclear plant on the Sea of Japan coast in Fukui prefecture on Monday, amid concerns over North Korea's recent test launches.
https://sputniknews.com/20221119/kim-jong-un-latest-icbm-launch-proves-north-koreas-ability-to-contain-nuclear-threat-1104414748.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103876240_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bc25ac941766fbb66a8e5fe428427b8d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
north korea, north korea sanctions, us sanctions, jake sullivan
north korea, north korea sanctions, us sanctions, jake sullivan
Sullivan: US Has New Set of Anti-North Korea Sanctions Coming Forward After Missile Tests
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has a new set of restrictive measures coming out against North Korea soon, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said during a think-tank event.
"We have a new set of sanctions measures coming forward as we speak," Sullivan said on Wednesday during an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
The Biden adviser told eventgoers that North Korea has completely rejected sincere US efforts to engage in dialogue to resolve bilateral issues over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.
"Pyongyang has today completely rejected this sincere outreach," Sullivan said on Wednesday during an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "In the event that they [North Korea] chose to take a different tack and to engage, we're prepared to explore practical steps that would increase regional security and address the interests of both sides."
Sullivan's remarks come as North Korea has conducted dozens of missile test launches since the start of 2022, firing several missiles at once on some occasions.
Earlier in November, North Korea launched more than 20 short-range missiles. Pyongyang said its missile tests were in response to "provocations" by the US and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) conducted a missile interceptor drill near a nuclear plant on the Sea of Japan coast in Fukui prefecture on Monday, amid concerns over North Korea's recent test launches.