Sullivan: US Has New Set of Anti-North Korea Sanctions Coming Forward After Missile Tests

"We have a new set of sanctions measures coming forward as we speak," Sullivan said on Wednesday during an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.The Biden adviser told eventgoers that North Korea has completely rejected sincere US efforts to engage in dialogue to resolve bilateral issues over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.Sullivan's remarks come as North Korea has conducted dozens of missile test launches since the start of 2022, firing several missiles at once on some occasions.Earlier in November, North Korea launched more than 20 short-range missiles. Pyongyang said its missile tests were in response to "provocations" by the US and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) conducted a missile interceptor drill near a nuclear plant on the Sea of Japan coast in Fukui prefecture on Monday, amid concerns over North Korea's recent test launches.

