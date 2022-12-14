https://sputniknews.com/20221214/us-forces-create-space-unit-in-south-korea-commander-1105455973.html

US Forces Create Space Unit in South Korea: Commander

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US military on Wednesday launched a US Space Force unit in South Korea to enhance the security of the region, the US Forces Korea (USFK)... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

"The activation here today of U.S. Space Forces Korea ... enhances our ability to defend the homeland, and should ensure peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia," LaCamera said during the launching ceremony, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.The launch of the unit illustrates US commitment to strengthening security in the Indo-Pacific region and tightening Washington-Seoul defense cooperation, the USFK Commander added.According to the Korean media, the ceremony was attended by US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg, South Korea-US Combined Forces Command Deputy Commander Gen. Ahn Byung-seok and Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, commander of the US Space Forces Indo-Pacific.In mid-September, following a meeting of the bilateral Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group, the US and South Korea agreed to strengthen response capabilities and continue to cooperate also in the space and cyber areas. The countries pledged to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, including through bilateral military drills and multilateral cooperation with partners in the region.

