https://sputniknews.com/20221224/uk-tabloid-apologizes-for-jeremy-clarksons-column-on-meghan-markle--1105751034.html

UK Tabloid Apologizes For Jeremy Clarkson's Column on Meghan Markle

UK Tabloid Apologizes For Jeremy Clarkson's Column on Meghan Markle

Jeremy Clarkson’s stern remarks about the Duchess of Sussex have prompted a wide public uproar, with more than 20,000 complaints against the UK presenter’s... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-24T11:12+0000

2022-12-24T11:12+0000

2022-12-24T11:12+0000

world

uk

meghan markle

prince harry

jeremy clarkson

article

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/18/1105750853_0:150:2880:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_c0d2fa64eaab3f3d10984d8ca5dc7320.jpg

A UK tabloid has extended an apology over British television host Jeremy Clarkson's column on Meghan Markle, keeping mum, however, on whether any action had been taken against the Top Gear presenter.The media outlet recalled that Clarkson’s commentary, which was published last Saturday, “provoked a strong response and led to a large number of complaints to IPSO [the Independent Press Standards Organization].”The newspaper also referred to Clarkson’s recent tweet, in which he said he was "horrified to have caused so much hurt" and "would be more careful in future.”This was preceded by the 62-year-old writing in the 16 December article that he “feels rather sorry” for Prince Harry, whom he called a “ginger glove puppet,” adding that his feelings about Meghan Markle were “a different story.”“I hate her... I hate her on a cellular level,” wrote Clarkson in the column, since removed.According to Clarkson, “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”The piece was published a day after the US streaming giant Netflix released the final three episodes of its two-part “Harry & Meghan”' documentary, where Prince Harry, in particular, referred to what he described as a “terrifying” interaction over his and Markle’s decision to step back as senior royals in 2020.In a separate episode of the documentary, the Duke of Sussex is seen claiming that there is “a huge level of unconscious bias” in the royal family, who are ostensibly “part of the problem” regarding racism in Britain.

https://sputniknews.com/20221221/jeremy-clarkson-to-keep-quiz-show-job-after-meghan-markle-article-1105665463.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221217/sussexes-to-be-welcome-at-king-charles-coronation-despite-netflix-series-fallout--report-1105538122.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

jeremy clarkson's column on meghan markle, public outcry over jeremy clarkson's column on meghan markle, netflix series on harry and meghan