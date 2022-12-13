https://sputniknews.com/20221213/prince-harry-says-people-were-happy-to-lie-for-his-brother-loath-to-tell-truth-for-him--megan-1105421329.html

Prince Harry Says 'People Were Happy to Lie For His Brother', Loath to 'Tell Truth' For Him & Megan

Prince Harry Says 'People Were Happy to Lie For His Brother', Loath to 'Tell Truth' For Him & Megan

In new trailer for Netflix series Prince Harry says people were happy to lie for his brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry has claimed that people were willing to lie for his brother, Prince William, now Prince of Wales, but failed to stand up for him and his wife, Meghan Markle."They were happy to lie to protect my brother… They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," the Duke of Sussex is heard saying as a shot of Buckingham Palace is shown in the latest trailer of the controversial Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan.No further context was offered regarding what exactly Prince William was ostensibly being protected from. The sneak peek is from the last episodes of the six-part series, which has been split into two separate segments. Volume I (covering episodes 1-3) was released on Netflix on December 8, and Volume II (covering episodes 4-6) is slated for release on December 15.This latter installment focuses more on the couple's decision to step away from their role as senior working royals, taken in 2020. Weighing in on that move, Prince Harry wonders "what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did."The Duke of Sussex then adds, in footage taken during a plane flight, "We are on the freedom flight."Meghan Markle is heard saying that after they had been stripped of their 24-hour protection as no longer entitled to such security, "Everyone in the world knew where we were." The sneak peek wraps up with the camera showing the couple enjoying their new life in Montecito, California, US, with children, Archie and Lilibet Diana."I've always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for...," says Prince Harry, as his wife adds that "It gave us a chance to create that home we had always wanted." The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s six-episode Netflix documentary series have already racked up some scathing criticism, with some reports slamming it as a "multi-part scandal" and royal experts in the UK suggesting that now, “there’s no turning back for anyone”.

