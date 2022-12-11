https://sputniknews.com/20221211/meghan-markles-estranged-siblings-slam-netflix-docuseries-1105360693.html

Meghan Markle's Estranged Siblings Slam Netflix Docuseries

Meghan Markle's paternal half-siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle, have criticized the first three episodes of a new Netflix documentary about Meghan and Prince Harry. In particular, they condemned Prince Harry's claims that Meghan "... had a father before this, and now she doesn't have a father."Prince Harry's remarks were referring to when Meghan's father was unable to attend the wedding due to a stroke. Just a few days before their wedding, British media reported that Meghan's father was selling staged photos of himself to paparazzi for thousands of pounds. Meghan herself claimed that he had stopped contacting her and that she had learned from the tabloids that he wouldn't be attending the wedding despite the initial plans, which involved him walking her down the aisle.Markle Jr. also claimed that his half-sister made no attempt to contact their father after the events.After watching the Netflix documentary, Thomas decided to make his own film and is going to use "unprecedented files, photos and videos and documentation."Meghan's estranged half-sister also alleged that the Duchess of Sussex's comments about not being able to invite her niece to her wedding due to Buckingham Palace guidance policy were a lie.Since Meghan and Harry decided to step down as working royals to embark upon a life of financial independence, their public activity has become the subject of many controversies. Documentaries and interviews with so-called “truth bombs” regarding both Meghan and Harry's families, particularly last year’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, have seriously damaged their relationship with relatives and dealt a blow to their image in the UK.

