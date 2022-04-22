'Such Hypocrisy': Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Slams Harry For Remarks About 'Protecting' Queen
© AP Photo / Peter DejongPrince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hug Lisa Johnston, a former army medic and amputee, who celebrates with her medal at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Prince Harry has sparked ire by saying earlier in the week that he only flew to the United Kingdom in order to ensure that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was "protected" and surrounded by the "right people".
The estranged sister of Meghan Markle, Samantha, has blasted Prince Harry for "hypocrisy" over his remarks about "protecting" the Queen, as she spoke to LBC radio on Friday.
"Well you know Harry came out and said he just wants to protect the Queen, well that's like sitting there lighting the fuse of a cannon ball and saying 'wait, okay, incoming, I am lighting this cannon ball here it comes, but I am protecting you'," Samantha said of Harry's explosive remarks. "It doesn't work that way, it is such hypocrisy and the actions don't speak as loudly as the words, the words speak loudly but the actions don't, it's just terrible."
She also suggested that Meghan's issues with the royal family over their alleged racism were nothing short of a PR stunt. Samantha argued that Meghan only started to take issue with the UK royals after "there was a lot of controversy about lavish spending and lies and things going wrong."
"I don't buy it. I think when they were held to, being accountable for their own actions, suddenly the decoy was the race card," she continued.
Samantha's comments come hot on the heels of remarks Harry dropped during his chat with an NBC journalist. The wayward prince claimed he flew to the UK to ensure that the Queen was "protected" and has the "right people" around her — without clarifying who exactly he meant.
The remarks have reportedly triggered outrage at Buckingham Palace, irritating royal staffers and Prince Charles himself — who, according to the UK media, was "at the end of his tether" after Harry's comments.
But there were no official statements from Buckingham Palace regarding the explosive remarks. Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have dodged questions about Buckingham Palace's enfant terrible's "protection" claim.