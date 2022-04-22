International
'Such Hypocrisy': Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Slams Harry For Remarks About 'Protecting' Queen
The estranged sister of Meghan Markle, Samantha, has blasted Prince Harry for "hypocrisy" over his remarks about "protecting" the Queen, as she spoke to LBC radio on Friday.She also suggested that Meghan's issues with the royal family over their alleged racism were nothing short of a PR stunt. Samantha argued that Meghan only started to take issue with the UK royals after "there was a lot of controversy about lavish spending and lies and things going wrong."Samantha's comments come hot on the heels of remarks Harry dropped during his chat with an NBC journalist. The wayward prince claimed he flew to the UK to ensure that the Queen was "protected" and has the "right people" around her — without clarifying who exactly he meant.The remarks have reportedly triggered outrage at Buckingham Palace, irritating royal staffers and Prince Charles himself — who, according to the UK media, was "at the end of his tether" after Harry's comments.But there were no official statements from Buckingham Palace regarding the explosive remarks. Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have dodged questions about Buckingham Palace's enfant terrible's "protection" claim.
uk, prince harry, meghan markle, royal family, queen elizabeth ii

'Such Hypocrisy': Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Slams Harry For Remarks About 'Protecting' Queen

13:43 GMT 22.04.2022
© AP Photo / Peter DejongPrince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hug Lisa Johnston, a former army medic and amputee, who celebrates with her medal at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022
