https://sputniknews.com/20220421/prince-harrys-arrogance-during-tv-interview-overshadows-queens-birthday-royal-insiders-say-1094938918.html

Prince Harry's 'Arrogance' During TV Interview Overshadows Queen's Birthday, Royal Insiders Say

Prince Harry's 'Arrogance' During TV Interview Overshadows Queen's Birthday, Royal Insiders Say

After meeting the Queen for the first time after stepping down from his royal duties, Prince Harry happened to suggest that the monarch needed extra protection... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-21T11:24+0000

2022-04-21T11:24+0000

2022-04-21T11:24+0000

uk

royal family

prince harry

queen elizabeth

birthday

prince charles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094939086_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0ee47de250de438ea301413d7a0f1926.jpg

Prince Charles, along with other people in Buckingham Palace, is "at the end of his tether" over Prince Harry's remarks about the Queen, according to The Daily Mail, with the royal outrage apparently shadowing the celebration of the monarch's 96th birthday. The royal staff, as reported by the outlet, was shocked by "breathtaking arrogance" that Harry displayed when saying that he was "making sure that [the Queen] is protected and got the right people around her".Other royal staffers reportedly said that Harry's self-delusion knew "no bounds" as he rolled out his remarks on US TV.During his chat with an NBC journalist, Harry said he and the Queen had great time during their first reunion after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as royals. It looks like Buckingham Palace is particularly concerned that Harry and Meghan are going to bring up dirty laundry in more of their upcoming Netflix and Spotify projects. Shortly after distancing themselves from the UK royal family, the Sussexes inked a lucrative deal with the two streaming platforms.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, royal family, prince harry, queen elizabeth, birthday, prince charles