Prince Harry's 'Arrogance' During TV Interview Overshadows Queen's Birthday, Royal Insiders Say
© AP Photo / Peter DejongPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex, seated with Danish fans, watches the archery competition at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022
After meeting the Queen for the first time after stepping down from his royal duties, Prince Harry happened to suggest that the monarch needed extra protection - a remark that sparked ire among the British royals.
Prince Charles, along with other people in Buckingham Palace, is "at the end of his tether" over Prince Harry's remarks about the Queen, according to The Daily Mail, with the royal outrage apparently shadowing the celebration of the monarch's 96th birthday.
The royal staff, as reported by the outlet, was shocked by "breathtaking arrogance" that Harry displayed when saying that he was "making sure that [the Queen] is protected and got the right people around her".
"He's a loose cannon. He was a loose cannon as a teenager and a young man. He came spectacularly good when he was in the Army and with his charity work," royal expert Penny Junor said, referring to Harry. "Then, after his marriage, things seemed to go to pot again and he is unpredictable in the things he has said and done."
Other royal staffers reportedly said that Harry's self-delusion knew "no bounds" as he rolled out his remarks on US TV.
"I have no idea what intention he may or may not have had in saying this, but Harry needs to start thinking before he opens his mouth," one of the sources within the Buckingham Palace told The Daily Mail. "It is the Queen's birthday and despite a difficult year people are working full steam ahead on making her Platinum Jubilee an event to remember that properly honours such a remarkable woman. She just doesn't deserve this."
During his chat with an NBC journalist, Harry said he and the Queen had great time during their first reunion after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as royals.
"She's always got a great sense of humour with me and I'm just making sure that she's protected and got the right people around her. Both Meghan and I had tea with her, so it was really nice to catch up with her. We have a really special relationship, we talk about things that she can't talk about with anybody else," Harry said, among other things.
It looks like Buckingham Palace is particularly concerned that Harry and Meghan are going to bring up dirty laundry in more of their upcoming Netflix and Spotify projects. Shortly after distancing themselves from the UK royal family, the Sussexes inked a lucrative deal with the two streaming platforms.