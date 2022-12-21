https://sputniknews.com/20221221/jeremy-clarkson-to-keep-quiz-show-job-after-meghan-markle-article-1105665463.html
Outspoken British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson will keep his TV job despite criticising Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle.ITV Director of Television Kevin Lygo said Clarkson would continue presenting the top quiz show 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' after his latest column for a daily tabloid newspaper, in which he condemned former actress the Duchess of Sussex for her attacks on the royal family in the couple's new Netflix series about themselves."Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it," Clarkson tweeted sarcastically on Monday. "In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."
Jeremy Clarkson to Keep Quiz Show Job After Meghan Markle Article
10:11 GMT 21.12.2022 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 21.12.2022)
