Kiev is plotting a provocation to subvert a UN initiative on the resumption of Russia's ammonia transit, a source told Sputnik.

Kiev is plotting a provocation to subvert the UN initiative on resumption of Russia's ammonia transit via the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline, a military-diplomatic source has told Sputnik.Guided by UK Special Services, and with help from Canada’s private military company (PMC) GardaWorld, the provocation is to echo the blasts carried out at Nord Stream pipelines, added the source. The goal, like in the case of the September sabotage at the pipelines, is to prevent Russia from exporting its resources to other countries.The Kiev regime’s plan reportedly presupposes blowing up ammonia storage facilities at Odessa Portside Plant to subsequently blame Russia for the explosion.The hatched plan to destroy the ammonia storage facilities in Odessa would result in a surge of ammonia prices on the international market, added the source, serving to eventually benefit exports of ammonia from the UK and the US to Europe and developing nations.Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered agreement in July to secure a humanitarian corridor through the Black Sea to allow Russian and Ukrainian food and fertilizer exports. Western nations had maintained a blockade against hundreds of thousands of tons of Russian-produced fertilizers, referring to sanctions, despite Russia's intention to distribute them for free to the world's poorest countries.The grain deal was originally set to expire on November 19, but was renewed for another 120 days. An agreement on the release of the first batch of fertilizers held in the EU was reached in November, with a shipment of 20,000 tons of fertilizer leaving the Netherlands for Malawi.Some Western media have reported that the grain deal did not cover exports of Russian ammonia via the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline, which was shut down after Moscow began its special military operation in Ukraine. However, an agreement to resume Russian ammonia exports was “quite close”, according to Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief at the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Speaking to media on November 30, he claimed the deal could come as soon as this week.Moscow has repeatedly stated that, despite the agreement, sanctions continue to impede the country's grain and fertilizer exports, adding that most deliveries of both Ukrainian and Russian grain were going to Europe, and not reaching those in need.Russian President Vladimir Putin recently reassured of his country's readiness to boost fertilizer supply to international markets and to collaborate "with absolutely all partners in this field, without exception."

