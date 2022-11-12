International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221112/turkeys-erdogan-to-raise-issue-of-grain-supplies-to-countries-in-need-at-g20-1104062251.html
Turkey's Erdogan to Raise Issue of Grain Supplies to Countries in Need at G20
Turkey's Erdogan to Raise Issue of Grain Supplies to Countries in Need at G20
ANKARA (Sputnik) - At the G20 summit in Indonesia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will raise the issue of grain supplies to countries in need, Turkish... 12.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-12T17:46+0000
2022-11-12T17:47+0000
world
turkey
recep tayyip erdogan
grain
supplies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_11386d122fe289762ca9385125b724d8.jpg
"As Turkey, we emphasize that the least developed countries should be able to obtain grain. In this context, our president will put this issue on the agenda of the G20 summit. We are also working on a new project to be undertaken in conjunction with our trade ministry. Our goal is to transfer wheat purchased in Russia to underdeveloped countries after its processing for free. We have done in these processes what befits our nation and state," the Turkish media quoted the minister as saying.On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. Moscow has also maintained that part of the deal concerning export of Russian food products was not working. The deal expires on November 19.
https://sputniknews.com/20221111/world-needs-russian-grain-irrespective-of-other-countries-attitude-to-moscow-wfp-head-1104020983.html
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c761315b059f347ecff47c848aee716.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
g20 summit, erdogan on grain deal, turkey grain deal, russia grain deal, grain supplies to poor countries
g20 summit, erdogan on grain deal, turkey grain deal, russia grain deal, grain supplies to poor countries

Turkey's Erdogan to Raise Issue of Grain Supplies to Countries in Need at G20

17:46 GMT 12.11.2022 (Updated: 17:47 GMT 12.11.2022)
© AP PhotoA harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo)
A harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - At the G20 summit in Indonesia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will raise the issue of grain supplies to countries in need, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirishchi said on Saturday.
"As Turkey, we emphasize that the least developed countries should be able to obtain grain. In this context, our president will put this issue on the agenda of the G20 summit. We are also working on a new project to be undertaken in conjunction with our trade ministry. Our goal is to transfer wheat purchased in Russia to underdeveloped countries after its processing for free. We have done in these processes what befits our nation and state," the Turkish media quoted the minister as saying.
Wheat harvest in Russia's Kaliningrad Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2022
Russia
World Needs Russian Grain Irrespective of Other Countries' Attitude to Moscow: WFP Head
Yesterday, 12:55 GMT
On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. Moscow has also maintained that part of the deal concerning export of Russian food products was not working. The deal expires on November 19.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала