International
Breaking: Nord Stream Incident Probe Confirms Sabotage, Swedish Security Service Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
https://sputniknews.com/20221118/swedish-security-service-nord-stream-incident-probe-confirms-sabotage-1104362191.html
Swedish Security Service: Nord Stream Incident Probe Confirms Sabotage
Swedish Security Service: Nord Stream Incident Probe Confirms Sabotage
Investigation of the site of the incident at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines has confirmed gross sabotage, the Swedish Security Service has stated. 18.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-18T08:24+0000
2022-11-18T08:30+0000
nord stream sabotage
sweden
russia
nord stream
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1104362191.jpg?1668760213
Investigation of the site of the incident at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines has confirmed gross sabotage, the Swedish Security Service has stated.
sweden
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden, russia, nord stream
sweden, russia, nord stream

Swedish Security Service: Nord Stream Incident Probe Confirms Sabotage

08:24 GMT 18.11.2022 (Updated: 08:30 GMT 18.11.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Investigation of the site of the incident at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines has confirmed gross sabotage, the Swedish Security Service has stated.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала