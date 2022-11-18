https://sputniknews.com/20221118/swedish-security-service-nord-stream-incident-probe-confirms-sabotage-1104362191.html
Swedish Security Service: Nord Stream Incident Probe Confirms Sabotage
Investigation of the site of the incident at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines has confirmed gross sabotage, the Swedish Security Service has stated. 18.11.2022, Sputnik International
Investigation of the site of the incident at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines has confirmed gross sabotage, the Swedish Security Service has stated.
Swedish Security Service: Nord Stream Incident Probe Confirms Sabotage
08:24 GMT 18.11.2022 (Updated: 08:30 GMT 18.11.2022)
Being updated
