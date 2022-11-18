https://sputniknews.com/20221118/top-un-trade-official-optimistic-about-talks-on-resumption-of-russian-ammonia-exports-1104404962.html

Top UN Trade Official Optimistic About Talks on Resumption of Russian Ammonia Exports

GENEVA (Sputnik) - The secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan, said on Friday that she was... 18.11.2022

"We have a reason to believe that there is interest [of Russia and Ukraine] for that to happen. I cannot share with you any other specifics of something that has not happened yet. But we are optimistic that this is being discussed," Grynspan told a press conference in Geneva.The secretary general also noted that ammonia exports were included in the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN, both signed in July 2022.The UN official also touched upon the issue of Russian fertilizers that are now blocked in EU ports, saying that the first shipment of Russian fertilizers would be sent from the Netherlands to Malawi via Mozambique on November 21.At the same time, the UNCTAD head stated that shipments of these fertilizers would soon be expanded to other African nations in need, adding that there were now over 300,000 tonnes of fertilizers blocked in EU ports.The grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, was renewed for another 120 days on Wednesday. It is part of a UN- and Turkey-brokered package agreement that unblocks exports of Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizers in the Black Sea. Some Western media have reported that the deal did not cover exports of Russian ammonia via the Tolyatti-Odesa pipeline, shut down since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

